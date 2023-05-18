HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450x Pro Pack: Here's What The Pro Pack Offers

What all does Ather 450 X's Pro Pack come with?

Ather Energy recently updated its portfolio by discontinuing the 450S and launching a new low-cost version of the 450X which now is the most affordable electric scooter in the line-up. The top-end version of the electric scooter is now simply called ‘450X with Pro Pack’. So, what does the Pro Pack offer?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2023, 10:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather 450X is offered in six different colours.
Ather 450X is offered in six different colours.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Riding Modes

Ather Energy offers five riding modes with the Pro Pack. There is Warp, Sport, Ride, Eco and SmartEco. Because of the riding modes, the electric scooter can showcase different riding ranges according to the mode. In Eco, the TrueRange is 105 km, in Ride mode, it is 85 km, in Sport, the riding range decreases to 75 km and in Warp, the electric scooter has 65 km of TrueRange.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Charging times

With the Pro Pack, Ather Energy reduces the charging time by a significant amount. The 0-100 per cent charging time reduces from 15 hours 20 minutes to just 5 hours 40 minutes. Moreover, the 0-80 per cent charging time reduces from 12 hours 15 minutes to 4 hours 30 minutes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj 2021 Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj 2021 Pulsar Ns160
₹1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Ather Grid compatibility

The Pro Pack also gets scooters access to the manufacturer's fast charging network, known as Ather Grid. It is one of the fastest-growing charging networks in India. Ather Grid can add 1.5 km/min when the battery percentage is between 0-50 per cent and then it reduces to 1 km/min when the battery percentage is between 50-80 per cent.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Park assist

The Pro Pack also adds park assist which helps the rider in reversing the scooter. It can come in handy when the scooter is parked and the rider needs to get it out of the parking space.

Also Read : EV makers including Ola and Ather to refund charger cost to customers: Report

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Auto Hold

Auto Hold is one of the latest features that was added to the 450X electric scooter. It holds the scooter on uphills as well as downhills without any input from the rider.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Battery warranty

The Pro Pack increases the warranty on the battery from 3 years or 30,000 km to 5 years or 60,000 km.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Features

There is a multi-coloured dashboard that gets embedded SIM, Bluetooth, adaptive screen brightness and themes, guide-me-home lights, auto-cut turn indicators and controls for music and call. Then there are the Ather Connect features which include features like Onboard navigation and maps, document storage, mobile application, OTA updates, Ride statistics, tracking, remote charging monitoring and trip planner. Apart from this, Pro Pack also adds accessory compatibility for the tyre pressure monitoring system.

First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy 450X electric scooters EV electric vehicles 450X Pro Pack
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 297 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city