What all does Ather 450 X's Pro Pack come with?

Ather Energy recently updated its portfolio by discontinuing the 450S and launching a new low-cost version of the 450X which now is the most affordable electric scooter in the line-up. The top-end version of the electric scooter is now simply called ‘450X with Pro Pack’. So, what does the Pro Pack offer?

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Riding Modes

Ather Energy offers five riding modes with the Pro Pack. There is Warp, Sport, Ride, Eco and SmartEco. Because of the riding modes, the electric scooter can showcase different riding ranges according to the mode. In Eco, the TrueRange is 105 km, in Ride mode, it is 85 km, in Sport, the riding range decreases to 75 km and in Warp, the electric scooter has 65 km of TrueRange.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Charging times

With the Pro Pack, Ather Energy reduces the charging time by a significant amount. The 0-100 per cent charging time reduces from 15 hours 20 minutes to just 5 hours 40 minutes. Moreover, the 0-80 per cent charging time reduces from 12 hours 15 minutes to 4 hours 30 minutes.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Ather Grid compatibility

The Pro Pack also gets scooters access to the manufacturer's fast charging network, known as Ather Grid. It is one of the fastest-growing charging networks in India. Ather Grid can add 1.5 km/min when the battery percentage is between 0-50 per cent and then it reduces to 1 km/min when the battery percentage is between 50-80 per cent.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Park assist

The Pro Pack also adds park assist which helps the rider in reversing the scooter. It can come in handy when the scooter is parked and the rider needs to get it out of the parking space.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Auto Hold

Auto Hold is one of the latest features that was added to the 450X electric scooter. It holds the scooter on uphills as well as downhills without any input from the rider.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Battery warranty

The Pro Pack increases the warranty on the battery from 3 years or 30,000 km to 5 years or 60,000 km.

Ather 450X Pro Pack: Features

There is a multi-coloured dashboard that gets embedded SIM, Bluetooth, adaptive screen brightness and themes, guide-me-home lights, auto-cut turn indicators and controls for music and call. Then there are the Ather Connect features which include features like Onboard navigation and maps, document storage, mobile application, OTA updates, Ride statistics, tracking, remote charging monitoring and trip planner. Apart from this, Pro Pack also adds accessory compatibility for the tyre pressure monitoring system.

