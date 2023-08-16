HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: New Gen Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Gets Host Of Upgrades

In pics: New-Gen Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets host of upgrades

Ola S1 Pro now uses the same Gen2 platform 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/10
Ola Electric has upgraded its scooters to a new Gen2 platform. This means that the S1 Pro has also been upgraded. So, the scooter has now received upgrades. It is priced at 1.47 lakh ex-showroom.
Ola Electric has upgraded its scooters to a new Gen2 platform. This means that the S1 Pro has also been upgraded. So, the scooter has now received upgrades. It is priced at 1.47 lakh ex-showroom.
2/10
The practicality of the Ola S1 Pro has been increased because it now features a flat floorboard. There are two speakers placed behind the front apron and a hook as well to hang stuff like vegetables or other knick-knacks. 
The practicality of the Ola S1 Pro has been increased because it now features a flat floorboard. There are two speakers placed behind the front apron and a hook as well to hang stuff like vegetables or other knick-knacks. 
3/10
The display stays the same. However, the scooter will soon start geta  new software update called MoveOS 4. The beta roll out will start on 15th of September while the public roll out is expected to get live by the end of October.
The display stays the same. However, the scooter will soon start geta  new software update called MoveOS 4. The beta roll out will start on 15th of September while the public roll out is expected to get live by the end of October.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2b (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2b
₹94,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Freedum (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Freedum
₹74,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2f
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/10
The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model.
The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model.
5/10
The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air. So, it is a metal unit. 
The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air. So, it is a metal unit. 
6/10
Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. When compared, the Gen1 scooter produced 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 
Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. When compared, the Gen1 scooter produced 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 
7/10
The top speed has been increased from 116 kmph to 120 kmph. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. The claimed riding range on a single charge has gone up from 181 km to 195 km. 
The top speed has been increased from 116 kmph to 120 kmph. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. The claimed riding range on a single charge has gone up from 181 km to 195 km. 
8/10
There is still plenty of storage space under the seat. However, there is no physical release for the under-seat storage. A person needs to use the application on the mobile phone or unlock the scooter and the boot using the screen. 
There is still plenty of storage space under the seat. However, there is no physical release for the under-seat storage. A person needs to use the application on the mobile phone or unlock the scooter and the boot using the screen. 
9/10
Ola Electric has also replaced the front single-sided fork with a set of telescopic forks. There have been several instances where the front fork of the scooter would break. Earlier, the manufacturer has also announced that they will be replacing the fork with a more robust unit.
Ola Electric has also replaced the front single-sided fork with a set of telescopic forks. There have been several instances where the front fork of the scooter would break. Earlier, the manufacturer has also announced that they will be replacing the fork with a more robust unit.
10/10
Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards. 
Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards. 
First Published Date: 16 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters Ola EV electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supar, Car Cleaning Brush, Supar, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
48% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,551 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.