Okaya EV rebrands as OPG Mobility, will launch new EV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 15:34 PM
  • Okaya EV will participate in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 where they will showcase their new range of products.
Till now, Ferrato only had the Disruptor electric motorcycle in its potfolio.
Till now, Ferrato only had the Disruptor electric motorcycle in its potfolio.

Okaya EV has announced that they will be rebranding themselves into OPG Mobility. Under this new brand, there will be two sub-brands - Ferrato and OTTOPG. Ferrato will be dedicated to premium electric motorcycles and scooters whereas the OTTOPG will focus on passenger and cargo three-wheelers. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, OPG Mobility will launch its first product under the new branding and showcase its improved full range of electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 15:34 PM IST
