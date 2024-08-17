Okaya EV joins hands with udChalo to provide sustainable transportation solution

Okay EV , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India has announced a strategic partnership with udChalo, a platform dedicated to serving the needs of defense and paramilitary personnel and their families. This collaboration will provide sustainable and innovative transportation solutions to those who serve our nation.

The distinct audience of udChalo, which includes more than 24 million defence and paramilitary personnel along with their families, presents Okaya EV with a targeted and validated market. Okaya EV will feature their products - Faast F4, Faast F2B, Freedum, and Ferrato on udChalo. The brand seeks to cater to the demands of the audience by providing environment-friendly transportation solutions. Not only this, but Okaya EV will also feature its vehicles on udChalo's 70 physical outlets.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV said, “We are immensely proud to associate with udChalo, a platform that stands as a pillar of support for our defense forces. At Okaya, we have always believed in the power of innovation and sustainability, and through this partnership, we aim to offer our brave soldiers and their families the best in electric mobility. This association is a testament to our commitment to the nation, and we look forward to building a greener, more self-reliant India together."

Okaya EV announces offers

Okaya EV has dropped the prices of its electric two-wheelers. There are also financial options such as interest rates as low as 6.99 per cent, 100 per cent financing availability, and EMIs starting at just ₹2,999. Okaya EV is also allowing customers to book any electric scooter for just ₹1. The new prices of the scooters are :

Motofaast: ₹ 1,28,999

1,28,999 Faast F2B: ₹ 94,998

94,998 Faast F3: ₹ 1,08,998

1,08,998 Faast F2T: ₹ 94,998

94,998 Faast F4: ₹ 1,18,999

1,18,999 Faast F2F: ₹ 83,999

83,999 Freedum: ₹ 74,899

