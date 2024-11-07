HT Auto
Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched at ₹89,999; promises a 175 km range

Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched at 89,999; promises a 175 km range

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2024, 10:18 AM
Oben Rorr EZ is an electric commuter motorcycle that is available for booking at ₹2,999.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has received another variant, now in the guise of Rozz EZ, which comes as a commuter electric motorcycle. Available at an introductory starting price of 89,999 (ex-showroom), the Oben Rorr EZ aims to enhance the company's share in the electric motorcycle market in India which has been witnessing a rising number of products over the last couple of months. The Oben Rorr EZ is already available for booking at an amount of 2,999.

The electric motorcycle segment in India has been witnessing a rapid influx of fresh products over the last couple of years with several EV manufacturers launching their respective products in this domain. Oben has already grabbed a lot of attention with the Rorr electric bike that came with a naked streetfighter look. The Rorr EZ comes following its sibling to leverage the rising demand for electric bikes.

Oben Rorr EZ: Price and booking

The Oben Rorr EZ is available in three different variants, based on different sizes of battery packs. The electric motorcycle is available at an introductory pricing range of 89,999 and 109,999 (ex-showroom). The electric bike is currently available for booking at an amount of 2,999. The company claims that consumers can avail of immediate test rides and deliveries at stores.

Oben Rorr EZ: Design

The Oben Rorr EZ is designed for the riders who seek an electric commuter motorcycle. In terms of design, it comes identical to the Oben Rorr carrying the neo-classic look. The motorcycle carries the same round-shaped LED headlamp, muscular fuel tank and tank shrouds. The battery pack is placed in the same position where an engine would go. There is a tab-like instrument cluster with a full digital display, just like the Oben Rorr. In a nutshell, there is no notable difference between the Oben Rorr EZ and Oben Rorr. However, the colour options for the Oben Rorr EZ are different from what is there for the Oben Rorr.

Oben Rorr EZ: Powertrain

Oben Rorr EZ is available in three different battery pack options: 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The 2.6 kWh battery pack powered base variant of Rorr EZ is capable of running up to 110-kilometre range on a single charge. It can be charged fully in 45 minutes. The 3.4 kWh battery pack-powered variant comes promising a range of up to 140 kilometres on a single charge, with a charging time of 1.30 hours. The top-end variant is powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack. It claims to be capable of running up to 175-kilometre distance on a single charge, while the battery takes 2 hours to be charged fully. The battery pack has fast charging capability.

The electric motor onboard the motorcycle is capable of generating 52 Nm of maximum torque. Oben claims that the Rorr EZ gets an IP67-certified high-performance LFP battery pack. This battery pack claims to come with 50 per cent higher temperature resistance and a much longer lifespan. All the variants of the Oben Rorr EZ come with a top speed of 95 kmph and can accelerate to 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2024, 10:18 AM IST
TAGS: Oben Oben Rorr Oben Rorr EZ Rorr EZ electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

