Nissan Micra goes electric, unveiled in Euope markets. Will it come to India?

Nissan has unveiled the electric iteration of its Micra in the European markets. With most manufacturers turning to making SUVs, Nissan is placing a confident bet on its humble small hatchback. The iconic Nissan Micra will now be entering its sixth generation. Based on the same underpinnings as the Renault 5 E-Tech, the new Micra brings fresh design flair and EV tech to a familiar nameplate.

Nissan Micra: Design

Designed at Nissan Design Europe in London with the continent’s urban buyers in mind, the new Micra breaks away from the conservative styling of its past. It features bold, circular headlights and taillights with body-coloured inserts—an eye-catching detail reminiscent of the 2011 Smart Forspeed Concept. The LED lighting even performs a ‘wink’ animation when locking or unlocking the car.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.14 - 11.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2025 1498 cc 1498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Patrol 2825 cc 2825 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2 Cr Alert Me When Launched

While the Micra remains a hatchback at heart, it borrows a few SUV-like styling elements, such as black body cladding on the bumpers, side profile and wheel arches, giving it a slightly rugged edge. All variants ride on 18-inch wheels, with a total of 14 colour combinations—including two-tone options with black or grey roofs—to add more visual personality.

Also Read : Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Nissan Micra: Dimensions

Despite its SUV-inspired design cues, the new Micra sticks to its city-friendly roots. It measures under 4 metres in length and rides on a 2.54-metre wheelbase. The cabin is configured as a five-seater and offers 326 litres of boot space—ample for urban runs and daily errands.

Nissan Micra: Interior

Inside, the dashboard is nearly identical to the Renault 5 E-Tech, with dual 10.1-inch digital displays taking centre stage. Nissan adds its own brand identity and unique touches like a moulded Mount Fuji outline between the front seats to distinguish it.

Nissan Micra: Powertrain and range

Built on the CMF-BEV-based AmpR Small platform, the Micra will be offered in two configurations. The base variant features a 121 bhp electric motor paired with a 40 kWh battery, offering up to 308 km of WLTP-certified range. The higher-spec version gets a 148 bhp motor and a larger 52 kWh battery, extending the range to 408 km.

The larger battery supports 100 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 15 to 80 per cent top-up in just 30 minutes. Both variants are equipped with a heat pump, battery heating and cooling functions, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability that allows the Micra to power external devices.

Nissan Micra: Handling

Nissan promises ‘best-in-class’ ride and handling, thanks to a low centre of gravity, balanced weight (ranging from 1,400 to 1,524 kg), and a multi-link rear suspension setup. While similar claims were made about the Renault 5 E-Tech, only real-world driving will reveal whether the Micra delivers on this front.

Nissan Micra: India Launch?

The new Micra is expected to arrive in European showrooms by late 2025. While official pricing has not been announced, it is expected to cost slightly more than the Renault 5 E-Tech, which starts at around €25,000 (approximately ₹22.5 lakh). Nissan is positioning the Micra as a more premium offering within its compact EV portfolio. It will soon be joined by other electric models like the new Juke and an upcoming Leaf-based crossover.

While there is no official word on whether the new electric Micra will make its way to India, given the rising demand for compact electric cars in urban centres, the Micra EV could potentially be a strong contender. With brands like Tata, MG, and Maruti Suzuki aggressively expanding their electric lineups, Nissan’s move could add welcome diversity to India’s small EV segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: