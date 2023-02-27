HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Nissan Aims Big With 19 New Evs By 2030, Updates Its Electrification Strategy

Nissan aims big with 19 new EVs by 2030, updates its electrification strategy

Nissan has revised its electrification strategy, christened 'Nissan Ambition 2030', and as part of the revision, the Japanese automaker now aims to roll out 19 EVs by 2030 instead of the 15 electric cars previously planned. The car brand sees a growing potential and consumer demand for electric and electrified vehicles, and keeping an eye on that, it aims to speed up the electrification project. As the brand claims, it has revised the policy in order to meet the needs of individual markets and improve the competitiveness of development and manufacturing globally.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 15:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
As per the updated electrification strategy, Nissan aims to launch 19 EVs and 27 hybrid vehicles globally by 2030. (REUTERS)
As per the updated electrification strategy, Nissan aims to launch 19 EVs and 27 hybrid vehicles globally by 2030. (REUTERS)
As per the updated electrification strategy, Nissan aims to launch 19 EVs and 27 hybrid vehicles globally by 2030. (REUTERS)
As per the updated electrification strategy, Nissan aims to launch 19 EVs and 27 hybrid vehicles globally by 2030.

Previously, the Nissan Ambition 2030 strategy, announced back in 2021, called for 15 fully electric and 23 electrified vehicles to be launched by the end of this decade. However, in the updated form of the strategy, the automaker is focusing on increasing the number of EVs and hybrid vehicles to 19 and 27, respectively. The automaker has further hinted that there will be one dedicated EV for the Chinese market, known as the biggest electric vehicle market in the world. This China-specific EV will launch in 2024.

Also Read : Citroen eC3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices

In its global portfolio, the automaker plans to have at least 55 per cent electrification through pure EVs and hybrid vehicles by 2030. The automaker claimed that these electrified vehicles would be launched through Nissan and Infiniti. It has also stated that electrified cars would account for up to 98 per cent of the company’s sales in Europe by 2026, while in the United States, the target is for 40 per cent pure EVs by 2030.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-trail
₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As per the updated electrification strategy, the automaker's global sales mix of electrified vehicles will increase from the previously planned 40 per cent to more than 44 per cent by 2026. The automaker also claimed that in China, it wants to have 35 per cent of its sales coming from electrified vehicles by 2026, down from the previously targeted 40 per cent.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan electric car electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

Citroen eC3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices
Citroen eC3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices
In pics: Vintage cars, motorcycles zip through Delhi roads
In pics: Vintage cars, motorcycles zip through Delhi roads
New Hyundai Alcazar to launch with turbo petrol engine; Bookings open
New Hyundai Alcazar to launch with turbo petrol engine; Bookings open
This Maruti Suzuki SUV gets over one lakh bookings
This Maruti Suzuki SUV gets over one lakh bookings
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city