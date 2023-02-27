Nissan aims big with 19 new EVs by 2030, updates its electrification strategy

Nissan has revised its electrification strategy, christened 'Nissan Ambition 2030', and as part of the revision, the Japanese automaker now aims to roll out 19 EVs by 2030 instead of the 15 electric cars previously planned. The car brand sees a growing potential and consumer demand for electric and electrified vehicles, and keeping an eye on that, it aims to speed up the electrification project. As the brand claims, it has revised the policy in order to meet the needs of individual markets and improve the competitiveness of development and manufacturing globally.

Previously, the Nissan Ambition 2030 strategy, announced back in 2021, called for 15 fully electric and 23 electrified vehicles to be launched by the end of this decade. However, in the updated form of the strategy, the automaker is focusing on increasing the number of EVs and hybrid vehicles to 19 and 27, respectively. The automaker has further hinted that there will be one dedicated EV for the Chinese market, known as the biggest electric vehicle market in the world. This China-specific EV will launch in 2024.

In its global portfolio, the automaker plans to have at least 55 per cent electrification through pure EVs and hybrid vehicles by 2030. The automaker claimed that these electrified vehicles would be launched through Nissan and Infiniti. It has also stated that electrified cars would account for up to 98 per cent of the company’s sales in Europe by 2026, while in the United States, the target is for 40 per cent pure EVs by 2030.

As per the updated electrification strategy, the automaker's global sales mix of electrified vehicles will increase from the previously planned 40 per cent to more than 44 per cent by 2026. The automaker also claimed that in China, it wants to have 35 per cent of its sales coming from electrified vehicles by 2026, down from the previously targeted 40 per cent.

