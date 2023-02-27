Citroen E-C3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices

French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its first electric car in India. The E- C3 EV , which made its debut in the country at the beginning of this year, will come at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen will offer the E-C3 in four variant called Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and Feel dual tone Vibe Pack. The price of the top-spec version is ₹12.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the eC3, which is an electric hatchback based on its ICE version called the C3, is expected to start within the next few days.

Citroen E-C3 will take on the likes of Tata Tigor EV at its price point. The Tiago EV, which was earlier billed as its key rival, is much more affordable than the E-C3. In fact, the price of the top-end Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car, tops out at ₹12 lakh.

Citroen E-C3 EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and it claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Citroen E-C3 variants Price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Live 11.50 lakh Feel 12.13 lakh Feel Vibe Pack 12.28 lakh Feel dual tone Vibe Pack 12.43 lakh

As far as the design is concerned, the E-C3 is not too different to look at when compared with the standard C3 model. It comes with 'e' badging on the car to distinguish itself as an electric car. The dimensions of the car remain the same as its ICE version.

The interior of the E-C3 is also identical to the C3 version, barring a few small changes. It comes with a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.

