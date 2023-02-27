HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Citroen E C3 Ev Launched In India, Is More Expensive Than Tiago Ev. Check Prices

Citroen E-C3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices

French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its first electric car in India. The E-C3 EV, which made its debut in the country at the beginning of this year, will come at a starting price of 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen will offer the E-C3 in four variant called Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and Feel dual tone Vibe Pack. The price of the top-spec version is 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the eC3, which is an electric hatchback based on its ICE version called the C3, is expected to start within the next few days.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 14:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Citroen has launched eC3 in India at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery and offers range of up to 320 kms on a single charge.
Citroen has launched eC3 in India at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery and offers range of up to 320 kms on a single charge.
Citroen has launched eC3 in India at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery and offers range of up to 320 kms on a single charge.
Citroen has launched eC3 in India at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery and offers range of up to 320 kms on a single charge.

Citroen E-C3 will take on the likes of Tata Tigor EV at its price point. The Tiago EV, which was earlier billed as its key rival, is much more affordable than the E-C3. In fact, the price of the top-end Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car, tops out at 12 lakh.

Citroen E-C3 EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and it claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Citroen E-C3 variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)
Live11.50 lakh
Feel12.13 lakh
Feel Vibe Pack12.28 lakh
Feel dual tone Vibe Pack12.43 lakh

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

As far as the design is concerned, the E-C3 is not too different to look at when compared with the standard C3 model. It comes with 'e' badging on the car to distinguish itself as an electric car. The dimensions of the car remain the same as its ICE version.

Watch: Citroen E-C3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

The interior of the E-C3 is also identical to the C3 version, barring a few small changes. It comes with a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen eC3 Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

Nissan aims big with 19 new EVs by 2030, updates its electrification strategy
Nissan aims big with 19 new EVs by 2030, updates its electrification strategy
Citroen E-C3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices
Citroen E-C3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices
In pics: Vintage cars, motorcycles zip through Delhi roads
In pics: Vintage cars, motorcycles zip through Delhi roads
New Hyundai Alcazar to launch with turbo petrol engine; Bookings open
New Hyundai Alcazar to launch with turbo petrol engine; Bookings open
This Maruti Suzuki SUV gets over one lakh bookings
This Maruti Suzuki SUV gets over one lakh bookings

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city