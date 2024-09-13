New Revolt electric motorcycle launch soon: What to expect

Revolt Motors is arguably one of the older electric motorcycle makers in the country and has been retailing the RV400 electric bike for the last five years. The EV player is now set to expand its lineup and will launch a new electric motorcycle on September 17, 2024. The company has shared a launch invite with the media but has yet to disclose any details about the upcoming offering. Notably, the new Triumph Speed 400-based motorcycle is slated to launch on the same day.

The upcoming Revolt electric motorcycle is likely to be positioned above the RV400 e-bike and could be a rival to 150-160 cc equivalent ICE motorcycle

Revolt Motors started life as Revolt Intellicorp with its maiden offering, the RV400 arriving in 2019. The Revolt RV400 was India’s first electric motorcycle and has been a rather decent seller for the company. Revolt is now a part of RattanIndia Enterprises with the acquisition helping the brand revive its business and bring new growth opportunities.

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and are the brand's only offerings on sale

New Revolt e-bike: What To Expect?

The upcoming electric motorcycle will be the brand’s second all-new offering barring the RV400 BRZ variant, which went on sale earlier this year. There’s no data shared that tells you about what to expect from the upcoming electric bike. We reckon Revolt’s next offering will be positioned higher than the RV400 packing more range and features and could take on the 150-160 cc equivalent ICE motorcycles, as opposed to the 125 cc offering that the RV400 competes against.

Revolt RV400 Specifications

To give you perspective, the Revolt RV400 packs a 3.24 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 150 km (Eco mode) on a single charge. Power comes from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor with a charging time of 4.5 hours from 0-100 per cent. The RV400 and RV400 BRZ have an LED headlamp, regenerative braking, side-stand cut-off, combi-braking, digital console and more. The RV400 range comes with a warranty of 5 years/75,000 km.

The new Revolt electric motorcycle launch is right in time for the festive season. While the RV400 range is priced from ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the upcoming e-bike could be priced around the ₹1.50 lakh mark.

Electric motorcycle sales in India

Electric motorcycles haven’t been hugely popular in India, especially when compared to electric scooters in the same price bracket. The RV400 has been an exception when compared to the sales of models like the Tork Kratos, Hop Oxo, and the like.

That said, Oben Electric seems to be doing decent with the Rorr e-bike, whereas Gujarat-based Matter is yet to begin deliveries of the Aera electric motorcycle, which we tested earlier this year. We will be bringing you all the updates from the Revolt launch. Make sure to follow our social media handles and keep the website notifications on to get the latest updates.

