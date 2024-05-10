Matter Aera deliveries deferred to festive season, e-bike gets new upgrades

Matter Group has announced that they will be starting the deliveries of their Aera motorcycle during the festive season of 2024. It is important to note that the deliveries were originally slated to begin in Q1 of 2024. Matter Aera is the first electric motorcycle to come with gears that the rider needs to shift through. The electric motorcycle is offered in two variants 5000 and 5000+. They are priced at ₹1.74 lakh and ₹1.84 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Matter Aera was launched earlier this year as the first geared electric motorcycle from India and will get a liquid cooling system for the motor a

The company plans to bring two more variants next year. Both the 5000 and 5000+ get a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor that can sprint from 0-60 kmph in six seconds. The company promises a range of 125 km on a single charge.

The feature list comprises a 7-inch touchscreen console that brings navigation, music, calls and more. The Aera can be charged using any 5-amp socket, making it convenient enough to be plugged into any plug point. The manufacturer says its e-motorcycle offers a running cost of 25 paise per km.

Watch: Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?

Matter is readying its plant to begin the production of the Aera e-bike. The company has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and will further expand the production capacity to 120,000 units based on the demand. The company is also ambitious about scaling up with a second manufacturing facility in the works by 2025.

Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, Co-Founder & Group CTO said,“Matter firmly believes in delivering an unapologetic product to its customers. With a relentless focus on innovation, quality and safety, Matter has worked tirelessly to ensure that Aera exceeds expectation. Matter's intellectual property achievements have been remarkable, with a portfolio of 250+ patent applications till date in the field of powertrain cooling, power pack cooling, gearbox, charging infra, manufacturing automations amongst others. These innovations are empowering the new riding experience that will be delivered through Aera this festive season".

