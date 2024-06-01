HT Auto
Hyundai's first mass-market EV to debut in January 2025

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2024, 17:23 PM
Hyundai has confirmed that its first mass-market electric vehicle will be unveiled in January 2025. It will be built in Tamil Nadu where the manufactu
...
Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant of the midsize SUV. (Image: Autospy)
Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Limited on Saturday announced that the first mass-market electric vehicle from Hyundai will make its debut in January 2025. As of now, Hyundai only sells the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 in the Indian market. The new electric vehicle will be built at the brand’s Tamil Nadu facility, near Chennai.

Hyundai India’s first all-electric is speculated to be the Creta EV, which has been spotted testing on several occasions and will be its most accessible EV yet. The mid-size SUV segment has been doing quite well in the Indian market and considering the popularity of the Creta, it makes sense why Hyundai might opt for electrifying the Creta first.

There’s no word on the specifications yet but expect the Creta EV to offer around 400-500 km of claimed range. This is quite close to the range figure that Maruti Suzuki has revealed for their upcoming eVX electric SUV which. According to the manufacturer, the eVX will have a range of 550 km.

Having said that, one big difference between the Creta EV and eVX could be the platform. The eVX will be based on a dedicated electric skateboard platform, meaning there would be ample cabin space as the wheels would be positioned at the corners and the floorboard would be made up of the battery pack. As of now, there is no confirmation whether the Creta EV will be based on a new electric skateboard platform or whether the existing platform of Creta will be modified to incorporate an electric drivetrain.

Also Read : Creta, Venue & Exter help Hyundai achieve 6.63% growth in May'24

As of now, the price of the SUV has not been revealed. But it can be expected that the Creta EV could be priced between 20 lakh and 30 lakh mark. The Creta EV is expected to go against MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XUV400.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2024, 17:18 PM IST
