This electric scooter claims to be India's first RUV. What does that even mean?

Electric scooter company BGauss on Monday unveiled its next offering for the Indian market in the form of the BGauss RUV350, underlining that it will be India's first RUV when launched later this month. In a field peppered with a plethora of electric scooter options, BGauss is trying to find a foothold and the RUV350 will be its second offering in the current product portfolio after the C12 model which is available in three variants and starts at ₹1.12 lakh before taxes.

BGauss RUV350 will be the second offering from the company in its present portfolio, after its C12 electric scooter which is available in three varian

While the BGauss C12 has been around for a while, it is the RUV350 that will likely try to grab the spotlight upon its June 25 launch. RUV essentially stands for Recreational Utility Vehicle and the company is attempting to draw attention of potential buyers to what it claims to be a stylish design, connected technology and easy to charge highlight of the product. In a press statement, the company also underlined the comfort quotient and safety credentials that the BGauss RUV350 will offer, without revealing any specific details. Instead, the press statement brags about its capabilities to tackle ‘all terrains.’

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes BGauss C12i 3.2 Kwh 3.2 Kwh 136 Km 136 Km ₹ 1.13 - 1.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ola Electric S1 X 3 kWh 3 kWh 151 km 151 km ₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter 1.8 kWh 1.8 kWh 120 Km 120 Km ₹ 1.25 Lakhs View Details Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z 373 cc 373 cc 154 kmph 154 kmph ₹ 1.85 Lakhs Compare

While no details about the battery pack or the motor or charging time are provided, BGauss is looking at positioning its RUV350 as a premium product above the existing C12.

The company also highlights that it has 40,000 customers across India and that its 125 showrooms make it easy to reach out to potential buyers. There is also the added claim of ‘rigorous research and development’ and this could be crucial to newer brands looking at making a mark against many established players in the field like Ola Electric, Ather, TVS, Hero, Hero Electric and others.

India's EV march is being primarily powered by electric two wheelers and the advent of electric scooters has levelled the playfield by several degrees.

First Published Date: