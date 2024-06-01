HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack Unveiled With 680 Bhp

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack unveiled with 680 bhp

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack has been specifically developed to participate in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack
Only two units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack have been made.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack
Only two units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack have been made.

Hyundai has unveiled a new version of the Ioniq 5 N at N24. It is called Ioniq 5 N TA and it will be participating in America’s legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs which is scheduled to be held on June 23. Hyundai has only built two units of the Ioniq 5 N Time Attack.

The power output has been increased by 36.5 bhp through software tuning. It now stands at a massive 680 bhp. Apart from this, the manufacturer has added an N Active Sound+ system to improve feedback from the driver. It can now produce sounds of up to 120 dB.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kwh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

To prep the electric vehicle for Pikes Peak. Hyundai has equipped it with new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes, 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tyres, and a unique high-downforce aerodynamic package that has been specially applied. Additional safety enhancements include a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat, a Sabelt six-point Hans safety harness, a PPIHC specification roll cage and an EV fire suppression system.

The battery pack on duty is the same 84 kWh unit that has a claimed range of 448 km on the standard Ioniq 5 N. Hyundai is using a Silicon carbide two-stage inverter for the Ioniq 5 N TA.

The aerodynamics package is not the only thing that sets apart the Ioniq 5 N TA. Hyundai is also using a new special ‘N’ design livery. The cars would be driven by Robin Shute, a four-time overall winner at Pikes Peak and current ‘King of the Mountain’ title holder, and Dani Sordo, a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport.

Also Read : Kia EV3, expected to launch in India in 2025, will rival BYD Atto3, Hyundai Kona

Hyundai sells the Ioniq 5 in just one variant in the Indian market. It costs 46.05 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that in the global market, Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Ioniq 5 but Hyundai has still not updated the Ioniq 5 in India.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST
TAGS: Racer Ioniq 5 dB Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 N Ioniq 5 N Time Attack

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.