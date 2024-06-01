Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack unveiled with 680 bhp

Hyundai has unveiled a new version of the Ioniq 5 N at N24. It is called Ioniq 5 N TA and it will be participating in America’s legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs which is scheduled to be held on June 23. Hyundai has only built two units of the Ioniq 5 N Time Attack.

The power output has been increased by 36.5 bhp through software tuning. It now stands at a massive 680 bhp. Apart from this, the manufacturer has added an N Active Sound+ system to improve feedback from the driver. It can now produce sounds of up to 120 dB.

To prep the electric vehicle for Pikes Peak. Hyundai has equipped it with new shock absorbers, motorsport-spec brakes, 18-inch Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tyres, and a unique high-downforce aerodynamic package that has been specially applied. Additional safety enhancements include a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat, a Sabelt six-point Hans safety harness, a PPIHC specification roll cage and an EV fire suppression system.

The battery pack on duty is the same 84 kWh unit that has a claimed range of 448 km on the standard Ioniq 5 N. Hyundai is using a Silicon carbide two-stage inverter for the Ioniq 5 N TA.

The aerodynamics package is not the only thing that sets apart the Ioniq 5 N TA. Hyundai is also using a new special ‘N’ design livery. The cars would be driven by Robin Shute, a four-time overall winner at Pikes Peak and current ‘King of the Mountain’ title holder, and Dani Sordo, a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport.

Hyundai sells the Ioniq 5 in just one variant in the Indian market. It costs ₹46.05 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that in the global market, Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Ioniq 5 but Hyundai has still not updated the Ioniq 5 in India.

