Kia EV3, expected to launch in India in 2025, will rival BYD Atto3, Hyundai Kona

Kia is gearing up to launch its fourth electric car, the EV3, for global markets this year. The Korean carmaker will introduce the new electric SUV at its domestic market first in July before launching it in other markets like Europe. This electric vehicle is also expected to hit the Indian shores sometime next year. The manufacturer, which offers EV6 as its sole model in the segment in India, plans to step up its EV game with locally manufactured electric cars by next year. EV3, the smallest and most affordable among Kia's electric vehicle lineup, could be the first model to be localised.

Kia currently offers EV6 as its only electric vehicle in India. The Korean auto giant is also expected to drive in the EV9 electric SUV by the end of

Kia India had recently said that the manufacturer will start production of its first locally assembled electric car in 2025. The carmaker had also revealed that it aims to expand its EV portfolio which could also include the EV9 besides the latest model. Kia has also introduced EV5 for global markets.

The EV3, unveiled last week in South Korea, will rival the likes of BYD Atto3, Hyundai Kona Electric among other EVs when launched in India. Here is a quick look at the specifications, battery, range, performance and features this electric SUV will offer.

Kia EV3: Specifications

The EV3 is the smallest electric car to be offered by Kia. However, it is not small by Indian standards as it stands more than four metres in length. In fact, it is around 30 mm smaller than the Seltos SUV, Kia's best-selling model in India. The EV3 is also slightly shorter than Seltos but stands taller by 50 mm. The wheelbase of the EV3 is also 80 mm longer than the Creta rival. When compared to potential rivals like BYD Atto3, the EV3 stands smaller in all aspects. The EV3 offers boot space of 460 litres which can be extended to 1,250 litres if the rear seats are folded down. There is an additional 25 litre space in the form of frunk under the bonnet.

Kia EV3: Battery

Kia will offer the EV3 in two broad variants split by the size of battery sizes. The carmaker will introduce the electric SUV in standard and GT Line variants. The standard variant of the EV will come equipped with 58.3 kWh battery pack. The long range version, or the GT Line, will come packed with a larger 81.4 kWh battery. Both batteries are larger than the 50 kWh unit offered by BYD with the Atto3 and even bigger than the ones offered with Hyundai Kona Electric.

Kia EV3: Range and performance

Kia has not revealed what the standard variant of the EV3 will offer in terms of range. However, the long-range GT Line promises to offer up to 560 kms of range in a single charge. According to estimates, the smaller battery should offer close to 450-km range. The BYD Atto3, equipped with EV maker's popular Blade battery technology, promises a little over 500 kms of range while Hyundai Kona offers around 450 kms. The electric motor inside the EV3 offers output of 210 bhp and 238 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the EV is limited to 170 kmph but can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds. The EV3 will also come equipped with Kia's latest ADAS technology besides other safety features.

Kia EV3: Features

The EV3 will come packed with features expected from the Korean carmaker. The interior is modern, equipped with upholstery made of sustainable material. The biggest highlight is the 30-inch wide giant display which houses the 12.3-inch infotainment screen as well as a digital driver display of similar size. The steering wheel is laced with controls like drive mode, cruise control, entertainment and navigation. There is a sliding table placed on the centre console which hides more storage space under it. The EV3 also offers features like ambient lighting, wireless charging and phone connectivity, automatic climate control and much more.

