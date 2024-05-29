HT Auto
HT Auto
Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads, will launch next year

Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads, will launch next year

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 09:54 AM
Mahindra BE.05 will be based on the INGLO platform which is a new electric skateboard platform. The platform supports Blade as well as Prismatic batte
...
Mahindra BE.05
Mahindra BE.05 will have a coupe-like silhouette. It will be launched next year in the Indian market. (Facebook/PoNsam ChaRles)
Mahindra BE.05
Mahindra BE.05 will have a coupe-like silhouette. It will be launched next year in the Indian market.

Mahindra and Mahindra is planning to introduce a lot of new electric vehicles in the Indian market. The brand will have electric vehicles under the XUV and B.E monikers. The first electric vehicle under the B.E. nameplate will be the B.E. 05. Mahindra calls it a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) and it is going to launch in October 2025. The electric SEV was recently spotted on Indian roads wearing camouflage.

It seems like Mahindra has finalized the design language of the electric SUV as the previous test mules that were spotted also looked quite similar. The electric SEV's overall design looks like the concept's production version that was showcased a few years ago. However, the production version does use smaller alloy wheels with thicker sidewall tyres to better suit Indian road conditions. Moreover, there are also proper outside rearview mirrors and wipers which were also missing on the concept.

The Mahindra BE.05 will launch in October 2025. The manufacturer is placing BE.05 as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). 
The Mahindra BE.05 will launch in October 2025. The manufacturer is placing BE.05 as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). 

Mahindra BE.05 will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. The same platform will also be used for other electric vehicles that Mahindra will be making. The electric coupe SUV will measure 4,370 mm in length and 1,900 mm in width and will have a height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase will stand at 2,775 mm.

INGLO is a scalable platform that can underpin a vehicle that is between 4.3 metres and 5 metres. Mahindra has positioned the wheels on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. The floor will be flat which means the three occupants on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV.e8 exterior and interior design elements patented ahead of launch

The platform itself can house battery packs of capacity between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The battery pack is compatible with Blade batteries as well as Prismatic battery packs. These batteries can charge up to speeds of 175 kW so 0-80 per cent battery can be charged in under 30 minutes.

First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Indian Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra BE.05 electric vehicles EV electric cars

