IAA Mobility 2025: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT XX showcased with 360 kmph top speed

Mercedes-AMG has taken a bold step into the electric era with the world premiere of the GT XX at the IAA Mobility 2025 show. The four-door concept marks AMG’s first dedicated electric performance car, and more importantly, the first model to be developed from the ground up on the brand-new AMG.EA skateboard architecture. Far from being a styling exercise, the GT XX previews AMG’s next-generation flagship EV, promising breathtaking performance with cutting-edge technology.

Electrifying Powertrain Innovation

The highlight of the GT XX is its tri-motor powertrain, co-developed with YASA. The setup includes two axial-flux motors at the rear axle and one at the front, collectively producing an extraordinary 1,360 hp. This allows the car to accelerate to hypercar territory, reaching speeds beyond 360 km/h (223 mph).

In regular driving conditions, the rear motors—oil-cooled and paired with a planetary gearset and SiC inverters—take the lead. The front motor engages during peak power demands or when conditions call for additional grip, delivering optimum traction and balance.

What sets the GT XX apart is its use of axial-flux technology, a significant leap over conventional radial-flux motors. Lighter, smaller, and up to three times more power-dense, they enable the car to deliver repeatable high-performance runs while maintaining efficiency—essential for a track-capable EV wearing the AMG badge.

Design and Interior: Purpose Meets Presence

Although showcased as a concept, the GT XX is not short on design drama. It wears a low-slung, muscular silhouette that echoes AMG’s performance DNA while incorporating modern aerodynamic solutions for efficiency. Inside, the cabin blends performance-focused minimalism with digital sophistication, hinting at how future AMG EVs will balance luxury with motorsport-inspired intent.

Looking Ahead

With the GT XX, AMG is making a statement: its electric future will not sacrifice performance, emotion, or innovation. As the first car conceived around the AMG.EA platform, it lays the foundation for a new era of high-performance EVs that will carry forward the brand’s legendary character in an all-electric age.

At IAA Mobility 2025, the GT XX isn’t just a showpiece—it’s a clear message that AMG is preparing to electrify the supercar world.

