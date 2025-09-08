IAA Mobility 2025: Mercedes-Benz GLC EV promising over 700 km range breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new GLC with EQ Technology at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, which marks a major milestone in the German luxury car manufacturer's electric vehicle strategy and design evolution. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is the first series-production electric car from the brand to embody the next phase of its “Sensual Purity" design philosophy. The OEM dubs the Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology as its most important EV yet, bringing the brand's newest technology to its most important segment.

The GLC is the bestselling car from Mercedes-Benz, in India as well as in the international market. An electric iteration of the SUV certainly aims to ramp up the brand's global electric mobility ambition and boost overall sales. With a boatload of advanced AI features and a 713 km range on offer on a single charge, the GLC EV aims to compete with rivals like BMW iX3 and Tesla Model Y. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will go on sale in 2026, and it is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Interestingly, the company has uncovered the GLC EV at a time when Mercedes-Benz is struggling with declining China sales and weak demand for its existing EVs.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: What it gets

Mercedes-Benz claims the GLC EV is the result of the company's intensive dialogue with its customers. The company also claims that the GLC EV has everyday practicality, high range and powerful driving dynamics combined into a single package.

The GLC EV comes with a reimagined grille that defines the brand’s new face, while its interior blends flowing forms with advanced digital features. According to the company, the cabin is designed to offer a space that feels effortless, connected, and highly personal.

Built on Mercedes-Benz's latest EV platform, the luxury electric SUV boasts the company’s largest-ever display inside the cabin. It gets a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which comes with customizable ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. It extends from pillar to pillar and incorporates matrix backlight technology with more than 1,000 LEDs, promising high clarity and vivid colour. The system is powered by the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS).

Mercedes-Benz is promising up to 713 km range on a single charge. The GLC EV will offer two powertrains to start. The base model is the rear-wheel-drive GLC 300+ with EQ Technology, offering 363 bhp and 503 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive GLC 400 4Matics get 476 bhp and 808 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 kmph time of 4.4 seconds. Mercedes-Benz says either version of the GLC should charge from 10-80 per cent in under 24 minutes, peaking at 330 kilowatts.

