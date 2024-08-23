Maruti eVX to Hyundai Creta EV: Five Tata Curvv EV rival you should wait for

India is getting ready for more electric vehicles in coming days as carmakers gear up to launch new products soon. Tata Curvv EV, the biggest electric SUV launch this year, is among the first to be introduced in the compact segment. The bookings are open for the Curvv EV and the delivery of the electric SUV begins today. However, the Curvv EV will soon have a number of rivals vying for market share in the segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki eVX, MG Windsor EV and Hyundai Creta EV among others expected to launch starting this festive season.

Here is a look at some of the other electric cars expected to be launched in India that could potentially rival the Tata Curvv:

MG Windsor EV: Launch on September 11, 2024

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric car - the Windsor EV - in India next month. The crossover utility vehicle will join MG Motor's EV lineup which also includes the ZS EV and Comet EV. Based on the Wuling Cloud EV, sold in the Chinese market, the Windsor EV stands 4,300 mm in length which is the average size of compact utility vehicles in India.

The Windsor EV is likely to be launched with two set of battery packs measuring 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh. It could offer a driving range between 360 kms and 460 kms in a single charge. Powered by a single electric motor, the electric crossover is expected to generate around 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Expected launch in January, 2025

India's largest carmaker is all set to foray into the passenger electric vehicle segment with the launch of the eVX early next year. According to reports, Maruti is expected to drive in the eVX during the Bharat Mobility Show in its production form for the first time. So far, the carmaker has showcased the concept version at different auto shows after its global debut at Auto Expo held in January last year.

The eVX will be similar to the Grand Vitara SUV in terms of size. During the Indonesia Auto Show held in Jakarta last month, the carmaker confirmed that the eVX electric SUV will offer range of up to 500 kms in a single charge. However, the carmaker has not yet revealed the size of the battery it will be equipped with when launched. Expect the battery size to be somewhere around 60 kWh.

Hyundai Creta EV: Expected launch by March, 2025

The Korean auto giant is planning to expand the Creta family with the introduction of the Creta EV, its first electric car based on an existing ICE model, sometime next year. The carmaker recently confirmed that it plans to launch four electric vehicles in India, including the Creta EV in the last quarter of the current fiscal. Creta, which is sold in the standard and N Line versions in India, is the best-selling car from Hyundai Motor. It will join the Ioniq 5 in Hyundai's EV lineup and rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV and Maruti eVX.

Very few details about the Creta EV are known so far. According to reports, the Creta EV could be offered with a 60 kWh battery pack which is likely to offer a range of about 450 kms in a single charge. The carmaker is also expected to add ADAS technology and other features in Creta EV that are also found in the Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

Mahindra BE.05: Expected launch in October, 2025

Mahindra is planning to expand its EV lineup beyond the XUV400 EV with the launch of as many as five models in coming days. The first electric vehicle from the carmaker to be launched will be under the BE. nameplate. Based on the the INGLO platform, a new electric skateboard platform, Mahindra BE.05 Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) is expected to launch in October next year.

The INGLO platform is capable of housing large battery packs of capacity between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The battery pack is compatible with Blade batteries as well as Prismatic battery packs. These batteries can charge up to speeds of 175 kW so 0-80 per cent battery can be charged in under 30 minutes. In terms of size, it will be similar to the Curvv EV measuring 4,370 mm in length and 1,900 mm in width and a height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase will stand at 2,775 mm.

Honda Elevate EV: Expected launch by 2026

Honda Cars is also expected to introduce its first electric car in India by 2026. The Japanese carmaker had earlier announced that it plans to launch the electric version of its only SUV Elevate next. Honda launched the Elevate last year in an attempt to capture market share in the SUV segment. The Creta, Seltos rival is the first SUV from the carmaker after it discontinued the WR-V two years ago due to stricter emission norms. Honda has not shared any details about the upcoming Elevate EV yet.

