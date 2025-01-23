Hyundai Inster Cross EV UK-spec pricing and specifications revealed: Will it reach India?

The Hyundai Inster Cross EV was unveiled for the global markets in October 2024, and it is the rugged iteration of the battery electric micro SUV. Hyundai UK has recently published details regarding the prices and specifications of the new EV and the range starts from £28,745 (approximately ₹30.60 lakh). The Inster Cross EV is currently in production in its home market in South Korea and is expected to launch globally this year.

The Inster Cross EV looks identical to the regular Inster but puts on broad, rectangular bumpers on both ends, embossed with black claddings all around. It sports front and rear skid plates with side rocker panels and comes riding on 17-inch alloys. Hyundai offers a roof rack as standard while a roof basket can be added on as an option.

The Inster Cross EV is available in an exclusive Amazonas Green Matte colour scheme while carrying over five other colour options from the Inster - Atlas White, Unbleached Ivory, Aero Silver Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, and Tomboy Khaki. A few of these options can additionally be had in a dual-tone configuration with a black roof. While the interior features the same layout as the standard Inster, the upcoming model gets upholstered in grey fabric with lime-yellow accents on the dash.

Hyundai Inster Cross EV: Battery, range, and power

The Hyundai Inster Cross EV is fitted with a 49 kWh battery pack that drives a single electric motor. With this, the rugged micro SUV makes 113 bhp of power and offers a WLTP range of 223 miles (approximately 358.88 km) on a single charge. It is further fitted with a battery heating system and high-efficiency heat pump to help optimise range and charging times. The Inster Cross EV features fast-charging compatibility of up to 120 kW and can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.cabin

Hyundai Inster Cross EV: Features and safety

The new Inster Cross EV carries over all the equipment from the standard Inster and features the same cabin layout. It features grey fabric upholstery with lime green accents. (Hyundai UK)

The new Inster Cross EV carries over all the equipment from the standard Inster while adding features including an ADAS suite. This brings Highway Driving Assist 1.5, Smart Cruise Control, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 among other features. The EV is equipped with airbags all around, ABS, ESC, TPMS, and a blind spot monitor.

The Inster Cross EV’s cabin features a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets a height-adjustable seat and Hyundai offers heated front seats and steering wheel. The cabin further includes sliding and reclining rear seats which can fold down flat in a 50:50 split.

Hyundai India is preparing multiple new electric vehicles for the Indian market, with the Creta Electric topping the list, having been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It remains to be seen whether the Inster or Inster Cross EVs will enter the Indian market. If the Hyundai Inster Cross EV makes it to India, it would face competition from the Tata Punch EV and the Citroen e-C3.

