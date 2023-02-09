HT Auto
HOP OXO electric motorcycle launched in Telangana at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler start-up, HOP Electric has launched the OXO electric motorcycle in Telangana at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The HOP OXO e-motorcycle is priced from 1.56 lakh, going up to Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana) after state subsidies. Telangana is the newest market to get the offering after deliveries commenced in December last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2023, 12:57 PM
The HOP OXO is priced from ₹1.56 lakh in Telangana
HOP Electric first began operations in its home market - Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company at the time had said that markets including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal were next on its radar. The company delivered about 2,500 vehicles under the first batch in December last year, as against a booking of 10,000 e-motorcycles. HOP has not announced the current number of bookings garnered so far.

Speaking on the launch in Telangana, Nikhil Bhatia, co-founder - HOP Electric said, "We would like to congratulate the Telangana government for a fantastic E Mobility week. Our game-changing OXO first participated at Rall-E Hyderabad followed by the launch at the Hyderabad E Motor Show by Sri K T Rama Rao, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and MA & UD - Government of Telangana. We are excited about Formula E coming to India and believe that HOP OXO will play a crucial role in promoting electric mobility in the country."

The HOP OXO is a city commuter electric bike rivalling the Revolt RV400 and Oben Rorr
The HOP OXO is a rival to the Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr and the likes in the segment. The model draws power from the 3.75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the electric motor churning out 6.2 kW (8.2 bhp) and 200 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle claims a range of 150 km on a single charge. 0-40 kmph comes up in 4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 90 kmph.

In terms of hardware, the HOP OXO gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets disc brakes with combi braking as well as a regenerative braking system. Other features include a five-inch LCD display with vehicle telematics, a charging time of four hours, and five colour options. HOP says it has about 10 experience centres located in Hyderabad.

