Honda Activa e vs Ather Rizta: Comparing the two budget electric scooters

Honda recently launched its Activa e , its first electric scooter in the Indian market. The Honda Activa e is also one of the first electric two-wheelers launched by a Japanese bikemaker in the country. While the Activa ICE models have been extremely popular, it is yet to be determined if the Activa e can compete with rivals in its segment.

A strong contender in the segment of the Activa e is the Ather Rizta which offers superb value for money and great practicality too. To settle the debate on paper the specifications and features of the two are compared below:

Honda Activa e vs Ather Rizta: Specifications

The Honda Activa e gets a 6 kW PMSM motor producing a claimed 8 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The battery draws power from two 1.5 kW Lithium-ion battery packs. This setup gets a claimed range of 102 km and lets the scooter attain a top speed of 80 kmph. The 0 to 60 sprint time of the Activa e is claimed to be 7.3 seconds by Honda.

The Ather Rizta, on the other hand, comes in two battery capacity options: a 2.9 kW and a 3.7 kW version. However, the variant comparable with the Activa e is the 2.9 kW one. The Rizta with the 2.9 kW battery offers a claimed range of 129 km and makes 5.7 bhp of power. The torque on offer is similar to the Activa e at 22 Nm and the top speed is also 80 kmph on the Rizta.

Honda Activa e vs Ather Rizta: Features

The features included on the Honda Activa e include a 7.0-inch TFT display with automatically brightness adjustment based on time of the day. The display can be operated using toggle switches on the handlebar. The Activa e also features a smart key and functions such as Smart Unlock, Smart Find, Smart Safe, and Smart Start. The higher-end variant includes the Honda RoadSync Duo application providing real-time navigation and connectivity options.

The Ather Rizta gets a 7.0-inch DeepView display too with WhatsApp view on the dashboard. The Ather Rizta comes equipped with RideAssist features such as MagicTwist, SkidControl, AutoHold, FallSafe and numerous other features which make it compete well with its rivals.

Honda Activa e vs Ather Rizta: Pricing

While the Japanese automotive manufacturer has not yet revealed the pricing of the Honda Activa e, it is slated to be announced in January 2025. The bookings for the Honda Activa e will also be opened on 1st January 2025.

The Ather Rizta starts at ₹1.09 lakh for the 2.9 kW S variant and the Z variant costs ₹1.26 lakh (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The 3.7 kWh variant of the Rizta costs significantly more at ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). However, this pricing may vary in each state according to the subsidy.

