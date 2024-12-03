HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Two Wheeler Sales Grow 5.5% In November Ahead Of An Electric Onslaught

Honda two-wheeler sales grow 5.5% in November ahead of an electric onslaught

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2024, 16:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Honda Activa continues to lead the pack as the bestseller for the brand in India, followed by models like the Shine and Duo further contributing t
...
Honda Activa 125
Honda Two-Wheelers India sold a cumulative 472,749 units in November 2024, growing by 5.56% year-on-year, while month-on-month sales were down by 20.91%
Honda Activa 125
Honda Two-Wheelers India sold a cumulative 472,749 units in November 2024, growing by 5.56% year-on-year, while month-on-month sales were down by 20.91%

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for November 2024 and the automaker dispatched a cumulative (domestic + exports) of 472,749 units last month. The two-wheeler giant registered a 5.56 per cent growth in sales year-on-year when compared to 447,849 units sold in November 2023. The company registered a decline of 20.91 per cent in month-on-month sales with 597,711 units sold in October 2024.

Honda Sales In November 2024

HMSI’s domestic sales stood at 432,888 units in November this year, growing by 2.90 per cent year-on-year over 420,677 units sold in November 2023. The Honda Activa continues to lead the pack as the brand’s bestseller in India, followed by models like the Shine and Duo further contributing to its overall volumes. Over 91 per cent of Honda's two-wheeler total volume comes from the domestic market.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness CB350
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon45.8 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
Engine Icon348.0 cc Mileage Icon36.0 kmpl
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R
Engine Icon149.0 cc Mileage Icon37.0 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R
Engine Icon471.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Dio 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio 125
Engine Icon123.92 cc Mileage Icon48 kmpl
₹84,851
Compare
View Offers
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
Engine Icon160 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Honda Activa e, QC 1 revealed. Check range, booking, price details

Honda QC 1
The Honda QC 1 is likely to be the brand's most accessible electric scooter in India
Honda QC 1
The Honda QC 1 is likely to be the brand's most accessible electric scooter in India

Meanwhile, HMSI’s exports stood at 39,861 units, witnessing a 46.70 per cent hike in volumes year-on-year compared to 27,172 units dispatched in November 2023. Honda’s year-to-date sales (April to November 2024) were in the green as well with a cumulative 42,28,837 units sold during the said period. This comprises 38,67,427 units sold domestically and 361,410 units exported worldwide.

Honda's Electric Onslaught For India

While Honda continues to be one of the top three contenders in the Indian ICE two-wheeler market, it’s now gunning for the electric mobility segment. The manufacturer revealed the new Activa e: and QC 1 electric scooters recently, its first all-electric products for the Indian market. The Honda Activa e: and QC 1 will join the existing ICE lineup and will be sold in a phased manner starting in 2025.

Watch: Honda Activa e electric scooter unveiled | First Look | Launch, price, range, features explained

Honda Activa e: & QC 1: Launch Details

Honda will also establish its battery swapping tech across the country to support the new Activa e:. The manufacturer is betting big on battery swapping being the next frontier in the electric mobility segment and aims to have at least one battery swapping station in a radius of 5 km across the city. Honda will announce prices for the Activa e: and QC 1 in January while deliveries will begin from February onwards. Sales will begin in Bengaluru first in February with Mumbai and Delhi to follow in April 2025.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2024, 16:56 PM IST
TAGS: Honda India Honda Two Wheelers India Two Wheelers Sales Two Wheelers Sales November 2024 Honda HMSI Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.