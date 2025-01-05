Government to prioritise charging, swapping infra to boost EV adoption: Report

The electric vehicle sector in India is undergoing a transformation where both the government and industry stakeholders work together to accelerate adoption. A recent meeting, chaired by Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, brought all companies and officials from key government domains together, including Tata , TVS , and Mercedes-Benz India, to discuss key issues related to battery charging and infrastructure setup involving swapping.

Addressing infrastructure challenges

According to a report by PTI, a large part of the discussions revolved around the upgrading of battery charging and swapping infrastructure. Industry representatives raised concerns regarding their strategic placement together with the need for universal standards to ensure seamless operation. The government would deal with these issues so that EVs can command consumer trust and meet the impending market demand.

The government plans to set up 10,763 public charging stations across India under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles). This would create a robust network to alleviate the range anxiety that the general public has and make EVs accessible for everyone.

Policies to attract global players

To make India a global electric vehicle hub,in March last year the government rolled out an electric vehicle policy whichoffered various incentives to companies investing over $500 million in lending manufacturing facilities. Major international players, from Tesla to Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, have plans for the Indian market.

This has attracted the attention of international manufacturers as India's burgeoning electric vehicle market is forecast to touch 10 million units in yearly sales by 2030. The Economic Survey for the 2022-23 scripts this growth to set up 50 million direct and indirect job opportunities, underscoring how promising the sector potentially holds.

Promoting electric mobility through schemes

Over the past years, the government has undertaken several initiatives that boost the EV ecosystem. The PM E-DRIVE scheme focuses on promoting electric buses, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers, with targets of introducing 14,028 e-buses, over two lakh e-three-wheelers, and nearly 25 lakh e-two wheelers. In addition, e-trucks, e-ambulances, and revamped testing facilities are supported under the scheme.

Tata Motors continues to dominate India’s passenger EV market with models like the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV and Tigor EV. Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India is also witnessing a jump EV sales with products like the Windsor EV and Comet EV. However, collaboration among manufacturers, policymakers, and infrastructure developers remains crucial to achieving the ambitious targets.

With sustained efforts from both the government and private sectors, India is steadily moving toward a greener, electric future, setting the stage for long-term sustainability and economic growth.

