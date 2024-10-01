India-bound 2025 Skoda Elroq to make its debut today: Key expected highlights

The 2025 Skoda Elroq is going to debut globally today and it will kick off the new design language adopted by the Czech brand. The Elroq is the first

The Skoda Elroq is going to debut today on October 1, and this will be the Czech automaker’s first compact electric vehicle. The Elroq is slated for a 2025 launch in India, and when it arrives, it will do so alongside the larger and more premium Enyaq EV. The Skoda Elroq is one of three EVs planned to roll out over the next five years and is going to kick off the brand’s new corporate identity.

The Elroq SUV will launch Skoda’s new ‘modern solid’ style sheet, which features thematic design components that may be utilised across multiple vehicles. With this, the new vehicle will have a "Tech-Deck Face," which is Skoda's current interpretation of their butterfly grille for EVs. The 2025 Skoda Elroq is going to come with four variants and nearly 600 km of single-charge range. Here is a list of further highlights that we expect to be announced during today’s debut event at Prague: