With 2024 ending, it seems the best time to buy an electric car

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2024

Several automakers are offering year-end discounts on mass-market electric cars

Tata Punch EV is available with a discount ranging between 25,000 and 70,000, depending on different variants 

Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV's MY2024 models are available with discounts of up to 1.15 lakh

MY2023 versions of these two electric cars are available with up to 2 lakh discounts and exchange bonus of up to 1 lakh

MY2023 Tata Nexon EV is available with discounts of up to 3 lakh

MG Comet EV comes with discounts ranging up to 75,000

MG ZS EV is available with discounts ranging between 1.5 lakh and 2.25 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 is also available with discount of up to 3.10 lakh

This discount is available on both the battery pack options of this EV
