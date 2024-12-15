Several automakers are offering year-end discounts on mass-market electric cars
Tata Punch EV is available with a discount ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹70,000, depending on different variants
Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV's MY2024 models are available with discounts of up to ₹1.15 lakh
MY2023 versions of these two electric cars are available with up to ₹2 lakh discounts and exchange bonus of up to ₹1 lakh
MY2023 Tata Nexon EV is available with discounts of up to ₹3 lakh
MG Comet EV comes with discounts ranging up to ₹75,000
MG ZS EV is available with discounts ranging between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh
Mahindra XUV400 is also available with discount of up to ₹3.10 lakh
This discount is available on both the battery pack options of this EV