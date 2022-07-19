HT Auto
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from 1.44 lakh

EVeium has announced the launch of three new electric scooters - Cosmo, Comet, and Czar. These battery-powered offerings start from 1.44 lakh and range up to 2.16 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 11:29 AM
Eveium Comet has been priced at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). 
EVeium Comso has been priced at 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes out as the most affordable offering in this trio. The company claims that it is a high-speed scooter that is good enough to clock a top speed of 65 kmph. With a full range of over 80 km on a single charge, the Lithium-ion 72V and 30Ah battery on the scooter consumes 4 hr to get fully charged, claims the company. This battery juices up a 2,000 W electric motor. It has been announced several new colour options including Bright Black, Cherry Red, Lemon Yellow, White, Blue, and Grey.

Starting at 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the EVeium Comet has been placed in between the rest two scooters in terms of pricing. It also has a higher top speed of 85km/h and a significantly higher single charge range of 150 km.

The top-in-the-list is the EVeium Czar which retails at 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It also shares the same 85 km/hr of top speed and 150 km of full charge range. Packed with a Lithium-ion 72V and 42Ah battery and the most powerful 4000W of electric motor, it has been offered in an array of colours such as Glossy Black, Matt Black, Glossy Red, Light Blue, Mint Green, and White.

These EVeium electric scooters have been offered with features such as Speed Modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), Keyless Start, Anti-Theft feature, latest LCD Display, Regenerative braking, Mobile App Connectivity, Find my Vehicle feature, Real-time Tracking, etc.

“Currently, the Indian EV industry needs committed players who strengthen the market with quality products so that it sustains and grows further at the same time. We are sure that the products will get a good response from the market, and will contribute towards the larger vision of eMobility," said Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter, Eveium.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: electric scooters EVeium EVs Eveium Comet Eveium Cosmo Eveium Czar
