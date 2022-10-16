HT Auto
BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: An electrifying battle

BYD Atto 3 has a significantly larger battery pack and more range than Tata Nexon EV Max.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 14:35 PM
Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has introduced its second electric vehicle in the Indian car market, in the form of the BYD Atto 3. With the pricing yet to be announced, BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has already garnered pretty attention in the country. Once launched, it is expected to electrify further the Indian electric car market, where Tata Nexon EV currently dominates the market share.

Upon launch, the BYD Atto 3 is expected to throw a tough challenge to the Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV as well. Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the two electric SUVs.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: Price

 BYD Atto 3Tata Nexon EV Max
Price (ex-showroom) 20 lakh - 25 lakh (expected) 18.34 lakh - 20.04 lakh

BYD is yet to reveal the pricing details of the Atto 3 electric SUV. However, it is expected to come priced between 20 lakh and 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, comes priced between 18.34 lakh and 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD has already started accepting bookings for the new electric SUV for a token amount of 50,000. The Chinese EV manufacturer has also promised that the deliveries for the first 500 units would commence from January 2023.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: Specification

BYD Atto 3 gets a large 60.48 kWh battery pack. The electric motor onboard this electric SUV churns out 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque. This EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The EV can run a 521 km range on a single charge.

 BYD Atto 3Tata Nexon EV Max
Battery60.48 kWh40.5 kWh
Maximum power201 bhp141 bhp
Maximum torque310 Nm250 Nm
0-100 kmph7.3 seconds8.6 seconds
Maximum range521 km437 km

Tata Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. This electric SUV churns out 141 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The SUV can run a range of 437 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2022, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon EV BYD Atto 3 Electric vehicle Electric car
