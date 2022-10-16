BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: An electrifying battle

Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has introduced its second electric vehicle in the Indian car market, in the form of the BYD Atto 3. With the pricing yet to be announced, BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has already garnered pretty attention in the country. Once launched, it is expected to electrify further the Indian electric car market, where Tata Nexon EV currently dominates the market share.

Upon launch, the BYD Atto 3 is expected to throw a tough challenge to the Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV as well. Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the two electric SUVs.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: Price

BYD Atto 3 Tata Nexon EV Max Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 20 lakh - ₹ 25 lakh (expected) ₹ 18.34 lakh - ₹ 20.04 lakh

BYD is yet to reveal the pricing details of the Atto 3 electric SUV. However, it is expected to come priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹18.34 lakh and ₹20.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD has already started accepting bookings for the new electric SUV for a token amount of ₹50,000. The Chinese EV manufacturer has also promised that the deliveries for the first 500 units would commence from January 2023.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Nexon EV Max: Specification

BYD Atto 3 gets a large 60.48 kWh battery pack. The electric motor onboard this electric SUV churns out 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque. This EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The EV can run a 521 km range on a single charge.

BYD Atto 3 Tata Nexon EV Max Battery 60.48 kWh 40.5 kWh Maximum power 201 bhp 141 bhp Maximum torque 310 Nm 250 Nm 0-100 kmph 7.3 seconds 8.6 seconds Maximum range 521 km 437 km

Tata Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. This electric SUV churns out 141 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The SUV can run a range of 437 km on a single charge.

