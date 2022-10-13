How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide

A properly adjusted steering wheel is necessary for a comfortable, convenient driving experience for any driver. The steering wheel can be adjusted by single manual control. Under the steering column, right below the wheel, there is a small lever that lies flat against the column. It can be pulled to adjust the height and depth of the steering wheel. So, it is quite easy. But there are more, which we often don't pay much attention to. A proper driving posture ensures the driver's driving experience is comfortable and convenient. While adjusting the steering wheel's height and depth is a part of that, the rest of it includes adjusting the seat and proper positioning of the driver.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you should adjust the steering wheel, yourself and the seat as well for a comfortable driving experience.

After entering the cabin of the car, the first thing the driver should do is adjust the seat. If not done properly, the driver could end up with a too closely positioned steering wheel and pedals at a far away position. Hence, adjusting the seat is the first thing one should focus on. The driver seat has a lever or button on its side to adjust its height.

Ensure you can see the road ahead and behind properly while adjusting the seat height. Then you can alter the angle of the seat using a dial or button at the side of it. After that, ensure the seat position is proper by using the bar or lever at the bottom of the seat. While adjusting the seat position, ensure you can reach and press the foot pedals without any hassle.

Positioning yourself should be the next step. Because unless you position yourself properly, your steering wheel adjustments won't be correct, and your seating posture will not be correct as well. While sitting in the car seat, make sure your shoulders rest against the backrest. You should not scoot forward to reach the pedals or the steering wheel.

The next step should be adjusting the depth of the steering wheel. When you sit fully back, your hands should rest on the top of the steering wheel. Your arms should be slightly bent while driving. The depth of the steering wheel can be adjusted by pulling the lever on the steering column. Once it is down, you will be able to make the adjustments. After adjusting the depth of the steering wheel, make sure the height of the wheel is adjusted for comfortable driving as well.

