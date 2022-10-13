HT Auto
Home How-to How To Adjust Your Driving Posture Correctly: A Step By Step Guide

How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide

Steering wheel adjustment is not the only thing a driver should focus for comfortable driving.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 17:43 PM
Steering wheel should be adjusted by both depth wise and height wise for comfortable driving.
Steering wheel should be adjusted by both depth wise and height wise for comfortable driving.
Steering wheel should be adjusted by both depth wise and height wise for comfortable driving.
Steering wheel should be adjusted by both depth wise and height wise for comfortable driving.

A properly adjusted steering wheel is necessary for a comfortable, convenient driving experience for any driver. The steering wheel can be adjusted by single manual control. Under the steering column, right below the wheel, there is a small lever that lies flat against the column. It can be pulled to adjust the height and depth of the steering wheel. So, it is quite easy. But there are more, which we often don't pay much attention to. A proper driving posture ensures the driver's driving experience is comfortable and convenient. While adjusting the steering wheel's height and depth is a part of that, the rest of it includes adjusting the seat and proper positioning of the driver.

(Also Read: How to decode a tyre specification: A comprehensive guide)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you should adjust the steering wheel, yourself and the seat as well for a comfortable driving experience.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.35Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

After entering the cabin of the car, the first thing the driver should do is adjust the seat. If not done properly, the driver could end up with a too closely positioned steering wheel and pedals at a far away position. Hence, adjusting the seat is the first thing one should focus on. The driver seat has a lever or button on its side to adjust its height.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ensure you can see the road ahead and behind properly while adjusting the seat height. Then you can alter the angle of the seat using a dial or button at the side of it. After that, ensure the seat position is proper by using the bar or lever at the bottom of the seat. While adjusting the seat position, ensure you can reach and press the foot pedals without any hassle.

Positioning yourself should be the next step. Because unless you position yourself properly, your steering wheel adjustments won't be correct, and your seating posture will not be correct as well. While sitting in the car seat, make sure your shoulders rest against the backrest. You should not scoot forward to reach the pedals or the steering wheel.

The next step should be adjusting the depth of the steering wheel. When you sit fully back, your hands should rest on the top of the steering wheel. Your arms should be slightly bent while driving. The depth of the steering wheel can be adjusted by pulling the lever on the steering column. Once it is down, you will be able to make the adjustments. After adjusting the depth of the steering wheel, make sure the height of the wheel is adjusted for comfortable driving as well.

How to adjust a proper driving posture
Step 1 :

Adjust your seat.

Step 2 :

Position the seat properly.

Step 3 :

Adjust the depth of the steering wheel.

Step 4 :

Adjust the height of the steering wheel.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 17:43 PM IST
TAGS: car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why
Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city