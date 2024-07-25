HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bhavish Aggarwal Drops Teaser For New Electric Motorcycle, Shows Fixed Battery

Bhavish Aggarwal drops teaser for new electric motorcycle, shows fixed battery

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 13:00 PM
  • Ola Electric previewed its e-motorcycle range last year in the form of four concepts, while the production version is slated to arrive next year.
Ola Electric Motorcycle Teaser
The image reveals a downtube cradle style frame, seat and front sprocket along with a compact battery pack
Ola Electric Motorcycle Teaser
The image reveals a downtube cradle style frame, seat and front sprocket along with a compact battery pack

Ola Electric co-founder and CMD, Bhavish Aggarwal recently posted an image on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealing what appears to be a fixed battery. While the manufacturer’s electric scooters get a fixed battery pack as well, this battery appears bigger and is likely to be the one used on the brand’s upcoming electric motorcycle. Ola Electric previewed its e-motorcycle range last year in the form of four concepts, while the production version is slated to arrive next year.

While Aggarwal’s post only says, “Working on something," the EV player could reveal more details in the coming weeks. Ola Electric has traditionally made major announcements on August 15 over the last three years and it is likely to do something similar this year as well. That said, there’s no official announcement yet.

Also Read : India's Ola Electric eyes lower valuation of $4.5 billion for IPO: Sources

So does the image tell us? The battery pack can be seen housed inside a downtube cradle-style frame where an engine and fuel tank are traditionally placed on a conventional ICE motorcycle. The battery packaging seems compact although there’s no way to determine the actual size of the unit. You can also see a circuit board mounted on the side, the seat, and the front sprocket.

At the unveiling of the concept motorcycles, Ola Electric promised its e-bikes would get the biggest battery packs seen on any two-wheeler in India yet. At present, the Ultraviolette F77 has the biggest battery pack at 10.5 kWh. That said, a compact battery pack would mean a lower overall kerb weight and better weight distribution across the electric motorcycle.

Ola Electric Motorcycle Concept
The first e-motorcycle from Ola Electric will arrive in the second half of FY2026
Ola Electric Motorcycle Concept
The first e-motorcycle from Ola Electric will arrive in the second half of FY2026

Ola Electric Motorcycle Concepts

Ola Electric unveiled four concepts last year - Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser. The company previously confirmed that its first electric motorcycle will arrive in the second half of FY2026. The electric motorcycle is expected to be positioned in the premium space and will take on the Ultraviolette F77 and even the newly launched BMW CE 04 electric scooter. Ola Electric is working on introducing its initial public offering (IPO) and will be the first player in the electric mobility space to do so.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 13:00 PM IST
