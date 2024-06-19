Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…

Ola Electric , the current leader in the Indian electric two-wheeler market with over 30 per cent market share, is shifting gears and setting its sights on electric motorcycles. While they've established themselves with their S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X electric scooters, Ola Electric is gearing up to launch their first electric motorcycle in the first half of fiscal year 2026.

Ola Electric currently enjoys 30 per cent of market share in the electric two wheeler space. To add to its dominance, the company plans to enter into

In its DRHP for IPO, Ola Electric said, “We commenced delivery of the Ola S1 X+ in December 2023 and plan to begin delivering the Ola S1 X (2 kWh) and the Ola S1 X (3 kWh) by the first half of Fiscal 2025 and the new motorcycle models, Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser, in the first half of Fiscal 2026."

This initial launch signifies the first step in a larger plan, as Ola Electric has ambitions to expand its electric motorcycle portfolio in the long run. This strategic move positions them to capture a wider customer base across different segments. Electric scooters are experiencing a boom in the Indian market, but electric motorcycles remain a niche space with limited options from a few startups.

Also Read : Ola Electric reveals four e-motorcycle concepts ahead of launch in 2024: First Look

By leveraging their existing dominance in the electric two-wheeler space and expertise in building their second-generation scooter platform with enhanced features and lower costs, Ola Electric is well-positioned to become a major player in the electric motorcycle market as well. Their entry has the potential to shake up the landscape and potentially accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in India.

What's on the cards?

In a previous announcement, the company unveiled plans for four electric motorcycles: the Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead. Their recent patent filing for the Ola Roadster marks a significant step forward, following the unveiling of the M1 Cyber Racer concept last year.

The design patent showcases a bold and sporty aesthetic for the Roadster. It gets chunky tires mounted on alloy wheels, paired with USD forks and a twin-disc brake setup. A sleek wraparound LED headlamp and integrated LED winkers on the tank shrouds complete the contemporary look.

While details remain under wraps, the earlier M1 Cyber Racer concept hinted at exciting features. A futuristic digital instrument panel and a unique three-step seat design with a charging pod underneath piqued rider interest. A flush-fit tail light unit further accentuated the modern design language.

(Upcoming electric bikes in India)

Ola plans to utilise a common platform for all four of their electric motorcycle models, ensuring consistency in battery and mid-mounted motor specifications. However, each model will offer distinct power and range options to cater to diverse riding needs.

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, had promised groundbreaking performance. He boasts that the upcoming Ola Electric e-bikes will have the most powerful electric motor ever seen on an Indian motorcycle, alongside larger battery packs compared to their scooters. The company emphasises minimal parts-sharing with its existing scooter range, underlining its commitment to innovation and exceeding customer expectations.

First Published Date: