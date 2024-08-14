BattRE Storie Epic electric scooter launched with 100 km range at 84,999

BattRE , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its lineup with the launch of the Storie Epic electric scooter. It costs ₹84,999 ex-showroom. BattRE says that the Storie Epic should offer a blend of affordability, style and performance. The scooter will be offered in as many as 12 colour options.

There would be Midnight Black, Candy Red, Ice Blue, Pearl white, Ecru Yellow, Stormy Grey, Starlight Blue, Blazing Bronze, Hunter Green, Cosmic Blue, Gunmetal black and Gold Rush. To increase the durability of the scooter, the body panels are made up of metal.

BattRE Storie Epic boasts a riding range of 103 km on a single charge which should be enough for daily city commutes. The top speed of the electric scooter is 65 kmph. The 60V 40Ah battery pack on the electric scooter is IP67-rated so it is dust and waterproof. The battery pack itself is detachable which makes it easier to charge in case the customer does not have an electric socket for charging in the parking space. To fully charge the battery pack, it takes five hours.

The battery has a capacity of 2.3 kWh and BattRE is offering a warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km on it. Moreover, they are using lithium-ion chemistry for it. The digital screen can show information like distance to empty, battery temperature and time to charge.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder - BattRE Electric Mobility, said “We are thrilled to introduce the Storie EPIC to the market. This scooter is a testament to our commitment to developing electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly but also practical, reliable, and fun to ride. "

Apart from the Storie Epic, BattRE has three scooters in the lineup. There is One, Loev and Storie. In terms of design, the Storie and Epic are quite similar. Both are designed as a retro electric scooter.

