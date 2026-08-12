Ampere Magnus G Max gets new connected features, Priced at 1.09 Lakh

Ampere has updated the Magnus G Max electric scooter with connected features through its new NxG.io software platform. The updated scooter is priced at ₹1.09 lakh and is available in a new Cinnamon Copper colour, along with dual-tone colour options.

More connected features

The Magnus G Max now gets cruise control, hill hold assist and turn-by-turn navigation. Navigation information is displayed on a new 5-inch PMVA digital instrument cluster. The scooter also gets Find My Scooter and Ping My Scooter functions, which can help owners locate it in crowded parking areas.

The connected features include live vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, real-time charging status, remote vehicle diagnostics and service booking. The Ampere Connect app provides access to charging history and battery health information. The scooter also supports over-the-air updates, while call and SMS alerts are included in its equipment list.

Power comes from a 3kWh LFP battery paired with a 2.4kW peak-power BLDC hub motor. Ampere claims an IDC-certified range of 142km, while the real-world range is rated at more than 100km. The motor produces 130 Nm of peak torque at the wheel, and the scooter has a top speed of 65 kmph. It offers Eco, Power and Reverse riding modes and can accelerate from 0- 40 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Also Read : Ampere Reo VYB launched at ₹64,499, gets range of up to 80 km

Battery, hardware and specifications

The Magnus G Max uses 12-inch wheels at both ends, with telescopic front suspension and dual rear shock absorbers. It has drum brakes at the front and rear, along with 165mm of ground clearance. The scooter has a 33-litre boot and a claimed gradeability of 12 degrees.

The LFP battery is claimed to have a designed life of up to 2,00,000km. It is covered by a five-year or 75,000km warranty, while the vehicle gets a three-year or 30,000km warranty. Charging the battery from 0 to 100 percent takes 7.25 hours, while an 80 percent charge takes 5.45 hours. The supplied charger has a 450W output and draws power through a 7.5A connection. The Magnus G Max comes with a seat height of 765mm. It has storage of 33 litres and uses steel wheels measuring 12 inches at both ends.

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