Volvo S90 facelift breaks cover globally with new hybrid power, more features

Volvo has taken the wraps off the new S90 facelift, bringing comprehensive changes to its flagship luxury sedan. The Volvo S90 facelift receives a comprehensive overhaul and is the second major change to the model in its lifecycle since it first arrived in 2016. The new S90 also packs more features, including a new generation user interface.

Volvo S90 Facelift: What’s New?

The new S90 receives a sharper-looking exterior over its predecessor, in line with the XC90 facelift that recently made it to the Indian market. The SUV gets a new front with a larger grille with the angular chrome slats, while the headlamps are slimmer and sharper, and sport the signature Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs with Matrix-design LED technology. There’s also a new sculpted bonnet and restyled front bumper to give the model a fresh look. The rear sports newly designed LED taillights with the same pattern as the front DRLs. There are new diamond-cut alloy wheels as well.

Also Read : 2025 Volvo XC90 launched in India, priced at ₹1.03 crore

This is the most comprehensive update to the Volvo S90 and the second one since the current generation first arrived in 2016

Volvo S90 Facelift: Cabin

The cabin sports a familiar layout as before, but there’s a new 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new unit features a newer interface with over-the-air software updates, while Volvo has improved sound insulation. Volvo has introduced a new adaptive suspension on the S90 facelift that aims to make the ride more comfortable than before. Other features include Pilot Assist, which brings a host of autonomous driving tech to the car.

Powering the Volvo S90 facelift is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) motor and a mild-hybrid four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The PHEV unit promises to go 80 km (WLTP) on electric propulsion alone. The company has not revealed the final specifications of the engine options.

The cabin retains the same layout but gets a new and larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new user user interface

Volvo S90 Facelift: India Launch Timeline

The Volvo S90 facelift is likely to arrive in India to replace the current iteration presently on sale. The outgoing model is priced at ₹68.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 246 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to the front wheels with 0-100 kmph coming up in 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 kmph. The S90 competes against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, and Audi A6 in the segment.

The new S90 will first go on sale in China later this year, followed by other markets. Expect the facelifted model to arrive in India sometime next year.

