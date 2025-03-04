2025 Volvo XC90 launched in India, priced at 1.03 crore

The Volvo XC90 has been launched in India, starting at ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom introductory). Volvo has brought the XC90 to Indian shores after a year of it being launched in the international markets. The SUV comes sporting a complete redesign in terms of its exteriors as well as the interiors. The newly launched SUV also features updates in terms of its technology and a new 2.0-litre ‘Miller engine’.

In India, the Volvo XC90 will be offered in its seven-seater variant. The newly launched SUV will compete with rivals such as the BMW X5, the Lexus UX 350h, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar and the Audi Q7.

2025 Volvo XC90: Exterior

The XC90's most recent updates include a redesigned front grille with diagonal slats. The LED DRLs retain their characteristic Thor hammer look with minor tweaks and the front bumper has been modified with more air vents. The XC90 facelift also includes new alloy wheel options and a new look for the LED taillights. The new model is being offered in a total of 6 paint options including a new shade, which has been named Mulberry Red.

2025 Volvo XC90: Interior

The cabin is outfitted with a new 11.2-inch infotainment display to replace the previous nine-inch unit. The display is vertically stacked between the AC vents and above the HVAC panel. Volvo has improved the ride quality of the XC90 by adding Frequency Selective Damping technology, as well as improved sound insulation and additional storage options.

The interior features blond headlining, grey ash decor, tailored steering wheel in charcoal, a crystal gear shift by Orrefors, tailored dashboard and door top panels, ventilated nappa leather upholstery, exclusive textile interior cabin floor mats and illuminated sill mouldings.

2025 Volvo XC90: Engine and specifications

The Volvo XC90 comes in India with an all-new mild hybrid ‘Miller engine’. This B5 unit powers all four wheels of the car with an all-wheel drive and the power is transferred via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 246.5 bhp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The mild hybrid unit is powered by a 48-volt electric motor.

The car gets a ground clearance of 238 mm with the standard suspension and 267 mm with the air suspension. The height of the car measures 1,773 mm, the width measures 1,931 mm. The SUV is 4,953 mm long, 2,140 mm wide (including side mirrors) and gets a wheelbase of 2,984 mm.

2025 Volvo XC90: Driver assistance and safety

The SUV features driver support features such as Pilot assist, Ready to drive notification, Adaptive cruise control and Rear cross traffic alert with autobrake functionality. There are multiple ADAS functions like Lane keeping aid, Oncoming road mitigation, Run-off mitigation, rear collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, oncoming mitigation by braking and collision avoidance mitigation.

The SUV also features other comprehensive safety features including passenger airbag cut-off switch, dual-stage airbags, driver side knee airbag, power child safety lock, emergency brake light, laminated side and rear windows, whiplash injury protection, inflatable curtain side impact protection and ISOFIX mounting points.

