Volkswagen Taigun mid-cycle update spotted on Indian roads

Volkswagen has started testing the updated Taigun on Indian roads. The camouflaged SUV was recently spotted, hinting that a facelift is in the works. This comes at a time when competition in the midsize SUV segment is heating up, and brands are quickly refreshing their line-ups. From what the spy shots reveal, this will be more of a visual and feature update than a major overhaul.

Subtle exterior revamp

The test car was heavily covered at the front and rear. That usually means changes in those areas. The overall shape of the SUV, however, looks the same.

Expect a revised grille, sharper LED headlamps and a new front bumper design. At the back, Volkswagen is likely to introduce updated LED taillamps. There could also be a connected light bar, which is becoming common in this segment. A tweaked rear bumper and possibly new alloy wheels may complete the look.

Added interior features likely

Inside, don’t expect a dramatic redesign. The dashboard layout will likely remain as it is. But Volkswagen may introduce new seat upholstery and interior colour themes to make it feel different.

Feature additions could include ventilated front seats and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. A panoramic sunroof may also be offered in higher variants. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is expected to continue, along with the digital instrument cluster.

Cruise control and other comfort features should remain. Volkswagen may also reshuffle the variant-wise feature list and make more equipment standard.

Safety equipment is also expected to stay the same. Six airbags, ABS, EBD and traction control should be standard. However, ADAS and a 360-degree camera are unlikely to be added in this update.

Same engine, possible new transmission

Under the hood, the Taigun facelift is expected to continue with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 115 PS (around 113 bhp) and 178 Nm of torque.

The six-speed manual gearbox should remain. However, the current six-speed automatic could be replaced with a new eight-speed automatic unit. If that happens, it may offer smoother shifts and slightly better fuel efficiency. There is no word about changes to the 1.5-litre TSI engine as of right now.

Volkswagen has not shared a launch timeline yet. But with road testing underway, the updated Taigun could arrive within the next few months. With refreshed styling and potential transmission upgrades, the Taigun facelift appears aimed at maintaining its relevance in a segment where buyers increasingly expect modern design, higher feature counts, and improved drivability.

