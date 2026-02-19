Volkswagen Tayron R-Line launched at 46.99 lakh in India

Volkswagen India has launched the new Volkswagen Tayron R-Line in the Indian market at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The model is the German brand’s newest flagship 7-seater SUV, positioned above the Tiguan R-Line in its portfolio. The Tayron R-Line goes on sale following a period of pre-bookings earlier this month, for a token amount of ₹51,000.

Flagship product with local assembly

The India-spec Tayron R-Line is being brought to the market via local assembly (CKD) at Volkswagen’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. The carmaker has done this in order to keep the pricing competitive in a segment traditionally dominated by imports.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line brings premium design, along with modern tech and practicality, to challenge established rivals. The launch is part of Volkswagen’s broader product offensive in India in 2026, with plans to roll out several newer models across different segments.

Performance and features

Under the hood, the Tayron R-Line features a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The SUV is capable of brisk performance, sprinting from 0–100 km/h in about 7.3 seconds (claimed) and reaching a top speed of around 224 km/h in its India-spec configuration.

Inside, the SUV delivers a feature-rich cabin with premium detailing tailored to Indian conditions and preferences. Available highlights include a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), heated, ventilated and massage seats, matrix headlamps and three-zone climate control.

Market positioning and rivals

Volkswagen has priced the Tayron R-Line in a competitive bracket, where it will compete with established SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and other large seven-seat rivals.

