Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits of up to 2.5 lakh. Check details

Volkswagen India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh on its range of vehicles. Depending on the variant, the benefits being offered are different. It is important to note that these benefits are available for a limited time only. If you are interested in knowing more about the benefits, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorised dealerships, as they would have more information about it.

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome

Volkswagen Taigun Chrome has a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹1.40 lakh, whereas the manual variant gets benefits of up to ₹2.35 lakh. The 1.5L TSI DSG is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Sport

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh whereas the 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to ₹2 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome

The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of ₹10.44 lakh. The Highline 1.0L TSI AT and Topline 1.0L TSI AT have benefits of up to ₹1.90 lakh. The Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Sport

Volkswagen Virtus Sport 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹80,000 whereas the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen is also offering a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

