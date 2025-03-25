Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh
- Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are offered with a 1.5-litre and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and there is an automatic transmission also available with both engines.
Volkswagen has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Virtus and the Taigun. The brand is also offering 4 years of standard warranty and there is also an exclusive loyalty benefit of ₹50,000 for Polo owners. Volkswagen is also offering additional scrappage benefits.
Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus GT Line 1.0-litre TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹83,000 whereas the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to ₹1.35 lakh.
Also check these Cars
Volkswagen Virtus Chrome Highline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹1.90 lakh whereas the Topline 1.0L TSI AT version gets benefits of up to ₹1.87 lakh. There are also benefits of up to ₹1.29 lakh on Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG.
Volkswagen Taigun
The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh whereas the Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to ₹2 lakh.
Volkswagen Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to ₹2.5 lakh, the Topline 1.0L TSI MT gets benefits of up to ₹2.36 lakh and customers can avail of benefits of up to ₹2.39 lakh on GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week