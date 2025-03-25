Skoda Kushaq and Slavia become pricier for select colour variants. Know more

Shortly after introducing the MY2025 iterations of Kushaq and Slavia , Skoda increased the pricing of these two models. However, instead of a blanket price hike, Skoda India has increased the pricing of select single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of these two models. The select variants of both the Skoda Kushaq SUV and Skoda Slavia sedan have received a price hike of ₹10,000.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia: Variant-wise price hike explained

The Classic variant's Lava Blue colour-wearing models now command a premium of ₹10,000 over the pricing announced earlier this month. Similarly, colours like Lava Blue, Deep Black and the Carbon Steel Matte with the Signature variant of both models have received a price hike of ₹10,000. The Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, Lava Blue dual-tone, Candy White dual-tone and Tornado Red dual-tone colours of Slavia and Kushaq have become costlier by ₹10,000 with the latest price revision move.

Moving to Monte Carlo and Prestige variants of both Kushaq and Slavia models, the Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, and Lava Blue dual-tone paints now come commanding a premium of ₹10,000 over the standard colour prices.

2025 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia: Everything you should know

Skoda launched the MY2025 iterations of Kushaq and Slavia earlier this month, with a host of updates. Both the models focused on mid-spec variant updates. The Skoda Slavia was launched between ₹10.34 lakh and ₹18.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Signature variant of Skoda Slavia were slashed by up to ₹40,000 despite the upgrades.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq was launched between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹19.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV received a price hike ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹69,000, depending on the variants, compared to the MY2023 models.

While the Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG focused on upgrading the features and introduced some design tweaks, both cars retained the same powertrain options and their individual design were carried over as well.

