HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Become Dearer. But, There's A Catch…

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia become pricier for select colour variants. Know more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Skoda India has increased the pricing of select single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan.
Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia
Skoda India has increased the pricing of select single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan.
Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia
Skoda India has increased the pricing of select single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan.

Shortly after introducing the MY2025 iterations of Kushaq and Slavia, Skoda increased the pricing of these two models. However, instead of a blanket price hike, Skoda India has increased the pricing of select single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of these two models. The select variants of both the Skoda Kushaq SUV and Skoda Slavia sedan have received a price hike of 10,000.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia: Variant-wise price hike explained

The Classic variant's Lava Blue colour-wearing models now command a premium of 10,000 over the pricing announced earlier this month. Similarly, colours like Lava Blue, Deep Black and the Carbon Steel Matte with the Signature variant of both models have received a price hike of 10,000. The Lava Blue, Deep Black, Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, Lava Blue dual-tone, Candy White dual-tone and Tornado Red dual-tone colours of Slavia and Kushaq have become costlier by 10,000 with the latest price revision move.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Moving to Monte Carlo and Prestige variants of both Kushaq and Slavia models, the Carbon Steel Matte, Brilliant Silver dual-tone, and Lava Blue dual-tone paints now come commanding a premium of 10,000 over the standard colour prices.

2025 Skoda Kushaq and Slavia: Everything you should know

Skoda launched the MY2025 iterations of Kushaq and Slavia earlier this month, with a host of updates. Both the models focused on mid-spec variant updates. The Skoda Slavia was launched between 10.34 lakh and 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Signature variant of Skoda Slavia were slashed by up to 40,000 despite the upgrades.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq was launched between 10.99 lakh and 19.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV received a price hike ranging between 10,000 and 69,000, depending on the variants, compared to the MY2023 models.

While the Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG focused on upgrading the features and introduced some design tweaks, both cars retained the same powertrain options and their individual design were carried over as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.