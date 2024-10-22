Volkswagen Virtus has completed 50,000 in domestic sales in the 28 months that it has been presented in the Indian car market.
Launched in March 2022, the Virtus entered a market dominated by SUVs amid the lingering pandemic.
The Volkswagen Virtus counts cousin Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City as its rivals.
The Volkswagen Virtus, successor to the Vento, is built on the Skoda-VW MQB-AO-IN platform, shared with the VW Taigun, Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.
Priced between ₹13.56 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹19.41 lakh, the Volkswagen Virtus comes with two different powertrain options
One being a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and automatic transmission options and churning out 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.
The other engine is a 1.5-litre TSI Evo motor that powers the GT badged Performance Line trim and gets paired with a seven-speed DSC automatic transmission.
The Volkswagen Virtus offers a 10-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, an eight-speaker system, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a sunroof.
Safety features are highlighted by six airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, and more.