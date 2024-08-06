HT Auto
Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get new Onam Edition. Check out what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2024, 10:05 AM
  • Volkswagen Taigun Onam Edition and Virtus Onam Edition will be sold in Kerala only. The brand also opened six new touchpoints in Kerala.
Volkswagen Taigun Onam Edition
The Onam Edition of the Taigun comes with a few accessories as standard.
Volkswagen Taigun Onam Edition
The Onam Edition of the Taigun comes with a few accessories as standard.

Volkswagen India has introduced a new special edition of the Taigun and Virtus in Kerala. It is called the ‘Onam Edition’ and as the name suggests the new variants are brought in to celebrate the festival of Onam. Volkswagen Taigun Onam Edition and Virtus Onam Edition will go on sale in Kerala only.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Kerala has always been a key market for Volkswagen India with its dynamic economy and discerning customer base. The opening of these new touchpoints as well as the introduction of special celebratory Onam Edition of Taigun and Virtus, are a testament to our commitment to the Kerala market and our endeavor to provide premium, German-engineered vehicles to our valued customers here. With the expanded network, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand from the upcoming festive season while continuing to offer a seamless, transparent, and value-for-money products & services to our customers in Kerala."

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 10:05 AM IST

