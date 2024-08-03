Volkswagen extends service support to flood-affected customers across India

Volkswagen has announced it will extend service and maintenance support to customers across the flood-affected states across India. VW will support customers in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat, and is offering complimentary roadside assistance.

Volkswagen Cars Flood Assistance

Furthermore, Volkswagen India will provide customers with a comprehensive service check of vehicles to ensure timely repair of flood-related damages on priority. The carmaker has issued the necessary standard repair guidelines across all its dealerships and the company will ensure adequate service support for quick turnaround times, it said in a statement.

Moreover, Volkswagen said it will support customers through its certified pre-owned sales outlets in case of a total loss of the vehicle in the wake of the floods.

So far Volkswagen is the only carmaker to extend support to its customers but we expect other automakers to reach out to their respective customers in due time.

What to do in floods

Avoid driving through waterlogged roads where the water level is higher than the lowest part of the vehicle's body frame, like the bottom of the front bumper or the door sills. Most of the small cars are unable to wade through deeper water. It is best to drive in lower gears when driving through a pool of water. Do not accelerate hard or brake hard as it could lead the car to stall. Water build-up can result in the brakes failing to perform, which could eventually result in a dangerous driving condition. Apply brake only once the vehicle is out of the flooded area. If your car's engine is stalled in the middle of a pool of water, try to simply push the car out of the waterlogged area instead of trying to drive it out It's important to know when to abandon the vehicle when water levels are rising. Finding higher ground should be the priority, so make sure to leave the vehicle if you find water levels rising making egress difficult out of the vehicle.

