Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Crosses 6,00,000 car exports milestone

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has announced that they achieved a milestone of exporting 6,00,000 cars that were produced at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. This achievement cements the position of India as a key export hub for the VW Group. The India-made models are finding strong demand in Mexico, GCC countries, Sub Sahara, North Africa and other Asian markets, to name a few, further solidifying the Group’s global footprint. Notably, the Kushaq is also the first Skoda vehicle to be exported from India.

The journey of Volkswagen exports started with the Polo and Vento. However, now both of these models have been discontinued. Now, the manufacturer is exporting its Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The vehicles are being exported in both left-hand and right-hand drive variants.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited also said that the INDIA 2.0 cars have been very well received globally. The India-made Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia models are set to be exported to Vietnam as parts and components in 2024. To facilitate this expansion, an advanced 16,000 sq. m plant is currently under construction in Chakan, Pune, dedicated to manufacturing these.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “Exports from India are an integral part of our global strategy. Crossing the 600,000 units mark is a significant milestone. India's strategic geographical location and the engineering capabilities here have been a key to our growing exports. It is a matter of great pride for us that the successful legacy of exports built by the India-made VW Polo and VW Vento continue to be carried forth by the Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Virtus and Škoda Kushaq, which are enjoying the same acclaim and acceptance globally, as they do in India. Very soon we will see the Škoda Kushaq and Škoda Slavia find their way to Vietnam through the parts and components route. This success exemplifies our steady commitment to "Make in India" for both the domestic market and the world, with a clear focus on engineering each product for international excellence."

