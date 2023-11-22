In pics: Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition adds music to the SUV
Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition comes as the latest addition to the automaker's Taigun lineup, which already has GT Edge Trail Edition and GT Edge Limited Edition models.
Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition comes as the latest addition to the German auto manufacturer's India product portfolio. It is a special edition model of the Taigun SUV, which has witnessed the launch of GT Edge Trail Edition and GT Edge Limited Edition models previously. The new special edition avatar of Volkswagen Taigun SUV comes with a few cosmetic updates at exterior and inside the cabin, while mechanically it remains same as the standard model.
This new limited edition of Taigun is based on the Topline variant and it is available at a starting price of ₹16.33 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹17.90 lakh (ex-showroom), The all-new Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Powering the SUV is the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that works in the standard model and produces 115 bhp power and 175 Nm of peak torque.
The Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition is available in four exterior colours: Carbon Steel Grey, Lava Red, Rising Blue, and Wild Cherry Red, with contrasting white roof and ORVMs. The SUV sets itself apart from the standard variants with ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on C-pillars.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Inside the cabin, the SUV sports some subtle yet significant design updates that sets it apart from the standard model. Apart from the standard features, the Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition gets powered front-row seats and a seven-speaker setup with a sub-woofer and an amplifier inside its cabin.
The Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition has been launched alongside the spoecial edition of its sibling Volkswagen Virtus. The special edition avatar of Virtus is christened as Virtus Sound Edition and it too comes with similar cosmetic updates. Based on the Topline variant of the sedan, the Virtus Sound Edition is priced between ₹15.52 lakh and ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options.
The Volkswagen Taigun rivals the SUVs like Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Skoda Kushaq. With the launch of this special edition, the auto manufacturer aims to re-energise the competition and increase the appeal of the SUV.
First Published Date: 22 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now