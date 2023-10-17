HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen India Launches Its Second All Women Operated City Store

Volkswagen India's second all-women operated store launched in Ahmedabad

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 14:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Tuesday announced the launch of its second all-women operated city store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The initiative has been carried out in partnership with Automark Group. This follows the launch of the first such store in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu last year. The idea behind this is to promote workplace diversity and inclusivity as well as to empower women in the automotive workforce.

Volkswagen
The Volkswagen city store, which is located at the SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad, will have an all-women workforce.
Volkswagen
The Volkswagen city store, which is located at the SP Ring Road in Ahmedabad, will have an all-women workforce.

A team of 10+ skilled women professionals will handle the end-to-end business operations at the store for customer requirements. These women will oversee various aspects of operations, from sales and after-sales service to test drive management, customer care services, housekeeping, security, and others.

The showroom, which is located at the SP Ring Road, will have four cars on display from the carmaker's latest product portfolio. These include Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan.

The latest Volkswagen store incorporates learnings from the brand's first all-women store and offers an even more engaging environment to customers. “Evolving consumer demographics and consumer behavior trends clearly indicate the higher engagement levels that a diverse workforce can offer," the company said.

Along with consumer engagement and workforce diversity, such stores will inspire more women professionals to join the car retail industry. “It's truly a wonderful initiative, another step towards creating an empowering and inclusive environment where our people can learn, grow and thrive with our brand," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Apart from Volkswagen, Tata Motors is also striving for workplace diversity at its new Omega Factory. Its new assembly line at the Pimpri-Chinchwad plant in Maharashtra has the largest all-women workforce in India who have been rolling out the ‘tough’ Harrier and Safari SUVs since 2021. Most of these women joined the workforce from the ITIs (Industrial Training Institute) or after completing the 12th class.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 14:55 PM IST
TAGS: Taigun Virtus Tiguan Volkswagen India Taigun Virtus Tiguan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.