Volkswagen India's second all-women operated store launched in Ahmedabad

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Tuesday announced the launch of its second all-women operated city store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The initiative has been carried out in partnership with Automark Group. This follows the launch of the first such store in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu last year. The idea behind this is to promote workplace diversity and inclusivity as well as to empower women in the automotive workforce.

A team of 10+ skilled women professionals will handle the end-to-end business operations at the store for customer requirements. These women will oversee various aspects of operations, from sales and after-sales service to test drive management, customer care services, housekeeping, security, and others.

The showroom, which is located at the SP Ring Road, will have four cars on display from the carmaker's latest product portfolio. These include Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan.

The latest Volkswagen store incorporates learnings from the brand's first all-women store and offers an even more engaging environment to customers. “Evolving consumer demographics and consumer behavior trends clearly indicate the higher engagement levels that a diverse workforce can offer," the company said.

Along with consumer engagement and workforce diversity, such stores will inspire more women professionals to join the car retail industry. “It's truly a wonderful initiative, another step towards creating an empowering and inclusive environment where our people can learn, grow and thrive with our brand," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Apart from Volkswagen, Tata Motors is also striving for workplace diversity at its new Omega Factory. Its new assembly line at the Pimpri-Chinchwad plant in Maharashtra has the largest all-women workforce in India who have been rolling out the ‘tough’ Harrier and Safari SUVs since 2021. Most of these women joined the workforce from the ITIs (Industrial Training Institute) or after completing the 12th class.

