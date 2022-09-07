Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity

The all-women Volkswagen store in Coimbatore will comprise of over 35 women members who will be responsible for managing the end-to-end operations of the store.

German automaker Volkswagen has opened its first all-women city store in India's Coimbatore city in order to promote diversity and inclusivity in the auto industry. The company has partnered with Ramani Cars Pvt Ltd for the store, which would focus on upskilling women employees, so that they can be more included in leadership roles and in enhancing customer experience.

The Volkswagen store in Coimbatore will comprise of over 35 women members who will be responsible for managing the end-to-end operations of the store such as sales, after-sales, test drive management, customer care services, housekeeping and security, among others. With this initiative, the company is looking to promote women talent in the automotive workforce and across its organisation.

The Volkswagen store comprises of a four-car display consisting of the company's fresh product portfolio such as Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. “At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in the development of our ‘People’ and who other than women who are the driving force of our business. Through this initiative of an All Women City Store in Coimbatore, it is our endeavor to champion women talent in the automotive workforce," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

In a separate development, Volkswagen has already delivered around 5,000 units of the Virtus sedan in the country in two months since its launch. The sedan was introduced in June this year to the premium midsize sedan segment. Volkswagen Virtus also holds records in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for being the only sedan to be delivered to most customers in a day.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered in two variants, the Dynamic and Performance Line. It comes in six colour options - Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.

