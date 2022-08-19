Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than ₹27,000

Volkswagen had launched the Virtus sedan in India in June this year at a starting price of ₹ 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others in the mid-size sedan segment.

Volkswagen has expanded the list of models under its Subscription and Power Lease ownership scheme by adding its latest offering Virtus sedan to the list. Virtus joins Volkswagen's flagship SUV Taigun in the list of cars offered by the German auto giant which are available to Indian customers on rental basis. According to Volkswagen, customers can now own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental. The sedan was launched in India earlier this year in June at a starting price of ₹11.21 lakh. The sedan can be brought home for less than ₹27,000 under the subscription scheme.

Under the subscription scheme, Volkswagen is offering the Virtus with a flexible ownership tenure ranging from two to four years. One can drive home a brand new Virtus by paying one month’s security deposit and an advance rental. The ownership scheme offers term insurance, scheduled service, and unscheduled repairs. It allows easy exit option with no resale risk with options of returning the car post usage or an upgrade at the end of the term. The rental for Virtus starts from ₹26,987 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad) and goes up to ₹29,991 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

Volkswagen said it decided to add Virtus in its subscription model after witnessing significant growth in demand for alternative ways and flexible solutions to get a vehicle at affordable rates based on usage. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our Omni-channel mobility solution is available across our product portfolio and we are delighted to now add the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus as well. We are confident, the subscription and leasing platform will offer aspirational Indian customers the opportunity to experience our refreshed product portfolio in a hassle-free and new-age ownership experience."

As a part of Power Lease, Volkswagen is offering added benefits to Virtus customers to retain the car post the tenure completion at just 20 per cent of the ex-showroom price. It is also offering refinancing options and an affordable Service Value Pack as well.

Volkswagen Virtus was officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory) for the base ComfortLine variant of the Dynamic Line. There is also the HighLine and TopLine variants in this trim. The more capable GT Line, also called Performance Line - has a price sticker of ₹17.91 lakh (ex showroom, introductory).

The Virtus replaces Vento for Volkswagen in the market here and is an ambitious model which not only promises to challenge existing sedans in the country like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna but possibly take on the growing preference for mid-size SUVs as well.

