HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Adds Virtus To Subscription Models, Monthly Rent Less Than 27,000

Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000

Volkswagen had launched the Virtus sedan in India in June this year at a starting price of 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz among others in the mid-size sedan segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.

Volkswagen has expanded the list of models under its Subscription and Power Lease ownership scheme by adding its latest offering Virtus sedan to the list. Virtus joins Volkswagen's flagship SUV Taigun in the list of cars offered by the German auto giant which are available to Indian customers on rental basis. According to Volkswagen, customers can now own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental. The sedan was launched in India earlier this year in June at a starting price of 11.21 lakh. The sedan can be brought home for less than 27,000 under the subscription scheme.

Under the subscription scheme, Volkswagen is offering the Virtus with a flexible ownership tenure ranging from two to four years. One can drive home a brand new Virtus by paying one month’s security deposit and an advance rental. The ownership scheme offers term insurance, scheduled service, and unscheduled repairs. It allows easy exit option with no resale risk with options of returning the car post usage or an upgrade at the end of the term. The rental for Virtus starts from 26,987 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad) and goes up to 29,991 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Volkswagen said it decided to add Virtus in its subscription model after witnessing significant growth in demand for alternative ways and flexible solutions to get a vehicle at affordable rates based on usage. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our Omni-channel mobility solution is available across our product portfolio and we are delighted to now add the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus as well. We are confident, the subscription and leasing platform will offer aspirational Indian customers the opportunity to experience our refreshed product portfolio in a hassle-free and new-age ownership experience."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

As a part of Power Lease, Volkswagen is offering added benefits to Virtus customers to retain the car post the tenure completion at just 20 per cent of the ex-showroom price. It is also offering refinancing options and an affordable Service Value Pack as well.

Volkswagen Virtus was officially launched in India at a starting price of 11.21 lakh (ex showroom, introductory) for the base ComfortLine variant of the Dynamic Line. There is also the HighLine and TopLine variants in this trim. The more capable GT Line, also called Performance Line - has a price sticker of 17.91 lakh (ex showroom, introductory).

The Virtus replaces Vento for Volkswagen in the market here and is an ambitious model which not only promises to challenge existing sedans in the country like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna but possibly take on the growing preference for mid-size SUVs as well.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than ₹27,000
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity
Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity
Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid vs Hyundai i10: price comparison
Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid vs Hyundai i10: price comparison
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews brand's electrified muscle car
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews brand's electrified muscle car
Bengaluru to get more than 900 electric buses from Tata Motors
Bengaluru to get more than 900 electric buses from Tata Motors

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city