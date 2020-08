Galvanised Body With 6years Anti Perforation Warranty Body Coloured Bumpers Heat Insulating Glass For Side And Rear Windows Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles Chrome Strip On Door Handles Grey Wedge At Top tion Of Windscreen Chrome Strip On Trunk Lid Air Dam Detailing In Chrome Chrome Tipped Exhaust Pipe Chrome Strip On Rear Bumper 3D effect Tail Lamps Front Intermittent Wipers 4 Step Variable Speed Setting

Galvanised Body With 6years Anti Perforation Warranty Body Coloured Bumpers Heat Insulating Glass For Side And Rear Windows Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles Chrome Strip On Door Handles Grey Wedge At Top tion Of Windscreen Chrome Strip On Trunk Lid Air Dam Detailing In Chrome Chrome Tipped Exhaust Pipe Chrome Strip On Rear Bumper 3D effect Tail Lamps Front Intermittent Wipers 4 Step Variable Speed Setting

Galvanised Body With 6years Anti Perforation Warranty Body Coloured Bumpers Heat Insulating Glass For Side And Rear Windows Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles Chrome Strip On Door Handles Grey Wedge At Top tion Of Windscreen Chrome Strip On Trunk Lid Air Dam Detailing In Chrome Chrome Tipped Exhaust Pipe Chrome Strip On Rear Bumper 3D effect Tail Lamps Front Intermittent Wipers 4 Step Variable Speed Setting

Galvanised Body With 6years Anti Perforation Warranty Body Coloured Bumpers Heat Insulating Glass For Side And Rear Windows Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles Chrome Strip On Door Handles Grey Wedge At Top tion Of Windscreen Chrome Strip On Trunk Lid Air Dam Detailing In Chrome Chrome Tipped Exhaust Pipe Chrome Strip On Rear Bumper 3D effect Tail Lamps Front Intermittent Wipers 4 Step Variable Speed Setting

The Vento is one of the oldest cars in the Volkswagen India's portfolio. Over the years, it has been given several cosmetics, features, and mechanical upgrades to keep it competitive against the rivals. In the latest iteration, it has received a new 1.0L TSI petrol engine which delivers 110 PS and comes hooked to a 6-speed manual transmission.