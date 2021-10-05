Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volkswagen Vento comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Vento measures 4,390 mm in length, 1,699 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,553 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Vento sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volkswagen Vento price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Vento comes in 7 variants. Volkswagen Vento top variant price is ₹ 13.34 Lakhs.
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Matt Edition Highline AT
₹11.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
₹11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0L TSI Automatic
₹12.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI Automatic
₹13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Matt Edition Highline Plus AT
₹13.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
