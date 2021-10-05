HT Auto
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17

Volkswagen Vento

3.5 out of 5
10 - 14.1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Vento is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Volkswagen Vento Specs

Volkswagen Vento comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Vento measures 4,390 mm in length, 1,699 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,553 mm. ...Read More

Volkswagen Vento Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Matt Edition Highline Plus AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
972.95
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Kerb Weight
1175
Height
1467
Length
4390
Width
1699
Wheelbase
2553
Bootspace
494
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Corn Silk and Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Volkswagen Vento Alternatives

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Vento vs Verna
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Vento vs Slavia
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Vento vs Ciaz
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta

Toyota Belta

10 Lakhs Onwards
Check Belta details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023

Nissan Sunny 2023

8.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Sunny 2023 details
View similar Cars

Volkswagen Vento News

Matt Edition Volkswagen Polo and Vento
Volkswagen India launches limited-run Matt Edition of Polo and Vento
5 Oct 2021
Volkswagen-Vento-corporate-edition-launched
Volkswagen Vento corporate edition launched
21 Oct 2013
Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
31 Jul 2023
Virtus scored 5 stars on the Latin NCAP crash test.
Made-in-Brazil Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
27 Jul 2023
File photo of a covered Tesla Model Y electric vehicle.
Electric Blitzkreig! Tesla sells more EVs than all German rivals combined
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

Volkswagen Vento Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Vento price starts at ₹ 10 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Vento comes in 7 variants. Volkswagen Vento top variant price is ₹ 13.34 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0L TSI
10 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Matt Edition Highline AT
11.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline 1.0L TSI Automatic
12.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI Automatic
13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Matt Edition Highline Plus AT
13.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details