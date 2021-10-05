Volkswagen India launches limited-run Matt Edition of Polo and Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the limited-run Matt edition of Polo and Vento in the country. The Matt edition of Volkswagen Polo has been introduced in the GT variant at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh. Volkswagen Vento Highline AT variant in Matt Edition comes for ₹11.94 lakh while Highline Plus AT variant in Matt comes for 13.34 lakh.

Both the Matt Edition vehicles feature a Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish on the exterior including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper while the ORVM and door handles come with a black glossy finish, giving the vehicles a sporty and premium look.

The Matt Editions of Volkswagen Polo and Vento will be made available across all Volkswagen dealerships from October 5 while deliveries will start immediately. Both the vehicles will be offered with Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package which includes a four-year warranty, four-year road-side assistance (RSA) and three free services.

The Polo and Vento sedans in Matt finish will be powered by the brand's TSI technology engine that will come mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The engine churns out a peak power of 81 kW at 5000-5500 rpm and peak torque of 175Nm at 1750-4000 rpm.

With the launch of the Matt Edition Polo and Vento, Volkswagen India has diversified its range of the flagship sedans on offer in the market here. With the new colour scheme, the carmaker aims to make the buyers stand out of the crowd. On the occasion of the launch of the new variants, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction." He expressed confidence that the customers will “thoroughly enjoy driving these cars".